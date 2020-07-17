One of the greatest investments a community can make is in its schools. Lori and I have been taxpayers in the Centralia School District for over 35 years. Despite no longer having children, or grandchildren, utilizing the great educational opportunities offered in Centralia, we continue to support the education of students in our community by voting yes on school levies.
I taught science at Centralia High School for 25 years and Lori taught elementary for over 35 years. To this day we are very proud of the quality of education being offered in Centralia. Both of our children are graduates of Centralia High School, receiving educations there that allowed them to pursue the additional education they needed to enter their desired career fields. As parents, we were pleased with the programs offered in the district and continue to have confidence in the programs.
Despite retiring from active teaching in 2015, I continue to work in the field of science education, consulting both nationally and internationally. From my over 40 years of classroom, district, regional, national and international work I have come to understand and appreciate both the importance of sufficient funding of schools and the complexity of that funding. The replacement levy being requested is no exception to that complexity. The changing state laws regarding levy limits, coupled with the decrease in the district’s construction bond rate make for a complicated final figure. When you take into account all the factors, including that this levy rate is less than the average over the last seven years (with costs increasing we might wonder why we don’t have to pay more), I believe that the voters are being asked to support our schools, and our community, at a very reasonable rate. Another element that I take into consideration here is that we voted the school board into office. I trust them to listen to the community, to set policies that are in the best interest of our students, and to put forth appropriate levy requests. The decision to run this levy was not the administrators or the teachers or any other staff, but the governing board — whom we duly elected.
A yes vote for the levy is not only a vote for the kids in our community, but for the continued health of our community. As for Lori and I, we will be voting yes.
Craig Gabler
Centralia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.