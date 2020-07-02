Certain to be nominated for Lewis County Twit of the Year is Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza, who in his infinite wisdom has ridiculed the wearing of face masks in the midst of the worst public health emergency in a century.
Those who comply with common sense and decency to protect themselves and others, according to the sheriff, are “sheep.”
Evidently, however, Snaza is in conformity with Benito Mussolini, the late Italian “duce”
and pal of Hitler, who proclaimed that “it is better to live one day as a lion than 100 years as a sheep.”
Mussolini usually appeared in uniform, sometimes in sunglasses, and enjoyed nothing more than giving pompous, inane speeches. He usually drew larger crowds than Snaza.
But being a duce, a lion or even a sheriff can be a perilous business, and Mussolini may have fared better as, say, a circus clown. So, perhaps, would Snaza.
Joseph Tipler
Centralia
