With all the negative news lately, I wanted to make a positive observation. While exiting I-5 at exit 81, I noticed a patrol car that appeared to have pulled a car over, its two occupants looked like two ladies, one black and the other white.
As I passed I could see that the officer was changing their flat tire. This is the police force that I know, the men and women who have sworn to protect and serve the public. Examples like this are very common but rarely make the news.
God bless all of you in uniform, you are not forgotten.
Mike Gudeman
Centralia
