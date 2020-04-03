We live in exciting times as we see and experience three unusual circumstances in our world in the first several months of the year 2020.
First, there was the drought in North Africa. Second came the locusts from across the Red Sea to Devastate the horn of Africa. Third, we are seeing and experiencing pestilence globally in the form of COVID-19.
The Lord appeared to Solomon and said in II Chronicles 7:13, 14 — ”If I shut up the Heavens so that there is no rain, or if I command the Locust to devour their land, or if I send pestilence among my people (V.14) and my people who are called by my name, humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked way, than I will hear from heaven, and heal their land.”
Even if we pay no attention to verse 13, it might be well to take a closer look at verse 14. The drought, plague and pestilence in themselves can be humbling to we the people, but we might want to take a closer look at our country and our world and ask ourselves, what can we do?
Tom and Liz Hicker
Vader
