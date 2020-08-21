The family of William (Bill) F. Busse would like to express our sincere thanks to his many friends who called and visited and offered words of encouragement during his battle with acute leukemia.
We extend special thanks to Dr. Osborn, Dr. McElhaney, their staff, Centralia Providence nurses and the ambulance personnel for the expert care they provided during his illness.
We also thank Ron Grant, Linda Smith and the VFW Honor Guard for the wonderful memorial service honoring Bill’s life. We appreciate all the donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum in Bill’s memory, as military veterans and history were of special interest to him.
June Wachter-Busse and
the Busse family
Evaline
