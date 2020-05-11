Standing in front of my bathroom mirror, I spied gray roots peeking through my mop of wayward brown locks. With a little extra time after completing a first draft of a client’s life story, I figured I could tackle that gray. Bottle in hand, a half hour later, I no longer spotted any gray.
But the mop. Oh, the mop.
Since childhood, my hair has always been my crowning glory. When relatives visited our home, all six of us kids would line up dutifully for introductions. “Oh, how pretty you are!” they said to my oldest sister. “Oh, you’re so pretty,” they said to my second sister. “Oh, what nice hair you have,” they told me.
My thick copper-colored hair draped from a center part, over my protruding ears, and onto my shoulders. I’ve grown it out several times over the years to chop off for Locks of Love, sharing my abundance with children who need wigs.
Well, I told myself, I’ve survived bad haircuts before. How much worse could I do?
Quite a bit, it turns out.
I grabbed the scissors and a comb and pulled a chunk of my hair straight up the way I’d seen it done by Joan Norberg at Hair It Is in Toledo. It looks so easy when she snips away while chatting about local people, places, and events. But it’s not easy. I clipped. And snipped. And chopped. Inch after inch plopped onto the paper towels I draped over my bathroom sink.
The right side of my head lay smooth. Not great, but not too bad.
But I’m right-handed.
The left side proved difficult. Chop. Snip. Clip. What? As I nipped it to within a half-inch of my scalp, I kept seeing pieces protruding. If I just cut that bit …
Lopsided but with a lighter head of hair — much lighter on the left side than the right — I greeted my daughter who graciously offered to fix the damage I’d done. We sat on the deck and she perched above, apologizing as she snipped, trying to shorten the right side so it better matched the left. “It’ll grow back,” she said. My husband pointed to the tail I’d left at the nape of my neck so she clipped it.
A family affair … repairing my hair.
The reopening of beauty parlors and barbershops June 1 can’t arrive soon enough, although I’ll probably need to pay Norberg double to fix the mess I’ve created. But … with temperatures in the 80s, I felt so much better with less hair on the head.
My daughter and I drove to Pullman Friday to retrieve the rest of her belongings from her Washington State University dorm room. It’s bittersweet, seeing her growth in that first year of college but then having it fizzle out into online classes, never giving students the opportunity to say goodbye.
When I checked into the hotel, the clerk mentioned its occupancy of 12.4 percent during WSU’s move-out weekend was the highest in two and a half months. That’s devastating, with a skeleton staff and all but the head housekeeper laid off. Whitman County has seen 15 people test positive for COVID-19 and nobody die. Lewis County has had 30 people with positive COVID-19 tests and three deaths.
Just a few miles away, in Moscow, Idaho, life is returning to some sense of normalcy after Republican Gov. Brad Little allowed his stay-at-home order to expire April 30. The first phase allowed houses of worship and day cares to reopen and many employees to return to work. The second phase will let gyms and hair salons reopen, while bars, night clubs, and movie theaters will remain closed until the fourth phase.
Idaho has seen 2,178 people test positive for coronavirus and 67 die from the disease. In contrast, Washington, which has a much larger population, has had 16,231 people test positive for COVID-19 and 891 die.
As we drove back from Pullman, my daughter and I listened to the “My Favorite Murder” podcast, which was interesting but would be much better if Georgia Hardstark would stop dropping f-bombs in nearly every sentence.
Sad to say, we found a positive in the pandemic: we haven’t had a school shooting since Feb. 3 at Texas A&M University — Commerce. No school, no students on campuses, sitting ducks for disgruntled maniacs with guns.
People clamoring to reopen the economy point to the high incidence of domestic violence and child abuse as the pandemic keeps victims at home with their abusers. Unfortunately, even removing restrictions won’t resolve those problems, but it might help alleviate the stress.
My stepdaughter pointed out that her son and most students in the senior class of 2020 were born just after the worst terrorist attack in national history — Sept. 11, 2001 — and finished their K-12 careers in a pandemic. Poor kids, I hope they’re not a jinxed generation.
It may be time to ease restrictions to resurrect our flailing economy. As we do, it would be nice if people wore masks. Many will do so out of respect for their fellow human beings. Others insist it’s their constitutional right to walk around without masks, which can spread the infection hither and yon.
Yes, the constitution gives people the right to be selfish and careless. I’m blessed I can work from home, which is where I’m staying until the world is safer again.
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com.
