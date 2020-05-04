At about 8:30 a.m. Friday, our granddaughter opened the door of her rural Woodland home to find a sign reading “Happy Birthday, Brooke,” three colorful balloons, and a gift from her 9-year-old friend Hannah Blum.
They didn’t embrace or play together — it was a stop and drop. Hannah and her mother sang “Happy birthday” and left a bag of party favors, jars of candy, and craft activities before climbing into their car to drive away.
After eating breakfast, the girls used cell phones to “facetime” so Hannah could watch Brooke open the presents.
Welcome to a ninth birthday party during a pandemic.
“It was fun,” Brooke said. “It made my birthday great. We talked from the door.”
Later in the day, she celebrated with her immediate family and aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
“I did have a mini-party,” Brooke said. “Just my family, but we share the same DNA so it’s fine.”
She added, “We social distanced and stayed outside, and we had a barbecue.”
When I interview clients for their memoirs, I often ask where they were when … and list significant historical events. Where were you when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor? Do you remember when the United States dropped the atomic bombs on Japan? Where were you when President John F. Kennedy was shot? Do you remember the civil rights movement and the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King? What did you think when man first set foot on the moon in July 1969? Do you remember the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1986? Where were you when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001?
We’re living through a historic period now. In the future, we’ll ask people how they survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Some will call it the greatest political hoax of all time perpetrated on the people, a time where politicians trampled on constitutional rights in the name of public safety.
Others may describe the difficulty they had paying their bills without their jobs, the social isolation they experienced when stuck at home rather than enjoying precious hours with grandchildren, grandparents, family, and friends.
Many in the class of 2020 like our grandson Colton Graham will remember what they missed during their last year of high school — no senior prom, skip day, baccalaureate, the pomp and circumstances of graduation, and parties.
Still others may recall their struggle to survive as a disease ravaged their bodies, sucked air from their lungs, left them gasping for every breath.
And some will share about their loved ones who died.
I hope everyone remembers the heroism of the doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, and others who risked contracting the disease while providing for the welfare of others.
It’s eye-opening to read the Facebook posts from friends of all political walks — conservatives and liberals, moderates and apolitical people. Conspiracy theories abound. Government overreach decried. Boycotts threatened if stores require masks. Condemnation of a store offering masks for sale.
Like most people, I want life to return to some semblance of normalcy. I want businesses to open. I want employees back on the payrolls. But we need to do it right.
When an Oklahoma city required both customers and staff members to wear masks inside stores and restaurants to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the employees were verbally abused and threatened with physical, even gun violence. So the mayor rescinded part of the emergency order that was to run May 1 through 31. Now, employees still must wear masks but face coverings are optional for customers, according to Norman McNickle, Stillwater city manager.
“The City of Stillwater has attempted to keep people safe by the simple requirement to wear a face covering to protect others,” he said. “It is unfortunate and distressing that those who refuse and threaten violence are so self-absorbed as to not follow what is a simple show of respect and kindness to others.”
That’s what it boils down to — respect for others.
Among the most heinous comments I keep reading are those that dismiss the threat of the coronavirus by saying it kills only the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Yes, although some younger people have died, the elderly and sick are most vulnerable to dying from COVID-19. But they are important people. Their lives are every bit as important as yours.
Yes, government restrictions may trample on our constitutional rights. But our government is also required to protect our health and safety. We shouldn’t need a law requiring us to wear masks in public during a pandemic; rather, we should care enough about our fellow human beings to do it without coercion.
•••
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com.
