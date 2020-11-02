Communities have benefited for years from the efforts of boys who complete service projects in pursuit of their Eagle Scout rank, which only 8 percent of Boy Scouts ever achieve.
Now, for the first time ever, two Chehalis girls carry the Eagle Scout rank after passing board reviews last week for Scouts BSA, formerly the Boy Scouts of America.
“My board review was so nerve-wracking!” said Allison Hilliker, 19, a W.F. West High School graduate. “I had worked so hard to get in my position, and I didn’t want there to be any reason to hold me back .... In reality, it was just a conversation about my scouting experience and where I see myself in the future.”
Brianna Powe, 17, a W.F. West Bearcat, said she prepared well but was a little nervous before her board review, which she described as “more like a friendly conversation than a test for Scouts BSA’s highest rank.”
When her brothers achieved their Eagle Scout ranking, Powe said, she wished girls could have the same opportunity.
“So when they opened Scouting to females, I knew I was going to make it happen and prove that I too could rise to the challenge,” she said. “Besides the thrill of the challenge, I also knew the skills that I would need to learn to be a part of this elite group of leaders would help me overcome any challenges that I might face in the future.”
Hilliker grew up attending her younger brothers’ Cub Scout and Boy Scout meetings, so when Scouts BSA began accepting girls 11 to 17 in February 2019, she joined the newly formed Scout Troop 7373 that met at Scout Lodge in Chehalis.
“I jumped on the opportunity to become an Eagle Scout — if only to be the best influence for my brothers that I could be,” she said. Because she was 17 when she joined, and Scouts must earn their Eagle rank before their 18th birthday, she received an extension to Dec. 31, 2020.
But to become part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, she and Powe had to earn 21 merit badges (such as for completing a 15-mile bike ride and creating a 13-week budget) to pass through all seven parts of the Scouts BSA ranking system, finish their service projects, and undergo the board reviews before Oct. 31, 2020.
They did it, completing all requirements within 20 months.
“This accomplishment by the female Scouts is especially significant in that on average a Scout takes four to five years to reach this same level of experience,” said Sarah Prok, committee chair, Chehalis BSA Troop and Venturing Crew, whose family has been involved in Scouting for eight years. “They have worked very hard to complete each rank on schedule to meet this deadline.”
“Those girls worked diligently,” said Scoutmaster Jon Guyer, who is stepping down in December after volunteering for 16 years as an adult. “They worked extremely hard.”
For her service project, Hilliker created 50 toiletry kits for teens in foster care often shuffled from one home to another, seldom with anything to call their own. The kits contained soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, nail clippers, bath towel, deodorant, combs or brushes, and other items.
Powe installed a new flagpole at the historic Fern Hill Cemetery off Bishop Road in Chehalis for her service project. Now a U.S. flag flies on a pole above the private nonprofit cemetery opened in 1885, the final resting place for dozens of pioneers bearing such surnames as Alexander, Hamilton, Jackson, Phillips, and Urquhart. Although Penny Mauel offered to pay for it, a few local businesses donated rebar, sand, and concrete to the Eagle Scout project and a California company discounted the flagpole cost by $200.
“Because BSA wasn’t forced to admit females, but did so by choice, I always felt that it was a privilege to be able to join, and not some victory for girl’s rights,” Powe said. “I never felt Scouting needed to adapt their program to accommodate girls. If girls wanted to join, they shouldn’t expect to be treated any differently than the other male scouts.
“In fact, I thought it was ridiculous when some females were bothered by the name of the Scouting magazine, ‘Boy’s Life.’ We joined their organization and that’s the name of their magazine; if it’s offensive to someone, they don’t have to join. I have to say that I am very proud of Troop 373 in that I have not seen any girl receive any pushback from the boys in our troop.”
Although she didn’t receive any backlash as a girl in what was formerly known as Boy Scouts, Hilliker said she was treated differently, possibly because she was older than many of the others.
“Sometimes I was treated more as an adult, and the scouts often treated me as more of a role model, and sometimes as the big sister they don’t have to listen to,” she said.
Hilliker said she’s excited to be part of the inaugural female Eagle Scout class, paving the way for more girls to achieve the BSA’s highest rank.
“I’m incredibly proud to have been able to experience this program and get to this position,” she said. “I’m hopeful that I can be a role model not only for my younger brothers and the Scouts in Troop 373 but all Scouts.”
Powe said she’s thrilled to be part of the inaugural group of female Scouts.
“I am also very excited to have my name placed on Troop 373’s Eagle Scout plaque with my brothers,” she said. “I feel that it’s an honor to be a part of this elite group.”
•••
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com
