Forty years ago, a young pastor and his wife arrived on a foggy morning in Toledo, a community still reeling from the devastating May 18 eruption of Mount St. Helens, where people wore masks to protect their lungs from gritty volcanic ash.
Today, people once again wear masks, but now it’s to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus as they gather in socially distanced family groups at the Toledo City Park, where Castle Rock Baptist Church first held a Vacation Bible School in 1967 that birthed the Toledo First Baptist Church.
In 1980, the eruption left Pastor Joseph Martin’s family cabin buried under hundreds of feet of mud and ash, downed millions of feet of timber, and left the logging economy floundering and the landscape near the mountain unrecognizable.
“People were scared,” Martin said. “They weren’t sure what the mountain was going to do, whether it was going to flood back down the valley or whether there would be more eruptions.”
It was also an election year pitting President Jimmy Carter against Ronald Reagan following the Iran hostage crisis.
We couldn’t go back to life as it was before the eruption. Spirit Lake was gone. Life around the mountain would never be the same.
Forty years later, it’s another presidential election year, and we’re grappling with a health crisis the world hasn’t experienced since the 1918 Spanish influenza.
People again find themselves uncertain about the future, but our foundation of faith serves as our anchor. The coronavirus has killed more than 200,000 Americans, and over the weekend I’ve prayed for President Donald Trump and his wife and staff members as they’ve battled the illness. Millions of people have struggled to recover from coronavirus as others mourn the unexpected losses of loved ones as we head toward the holiday season. The economy has suffered tremendously. Schools have closed to in-person learning.
And, just as four decades ago, Pastor Joseph Martin is leading his congregation in the fight for faith to stand strong and serve as anchors and pillars during troubled times.
Under his direction, Toledo First Baptist Church has thrived, growing from 16 to more than 500 members.
“When we came to Toledo, I was young and really knew very little about what I was doing,” Martin said. “I was embraced by a very patient group of older folks… All I knew was God had called me to share His love and they needed it.”
One of the first to embrace him was Nelson Benfield, who helped mentor Martin in his growth as church pastor.
Martin said he and his wife, Sue, realized they needed to live in the community they served, so they moved to Toledo a few months later and never left, raising their eight children here and coaching baseball along the way. That’s how I met Martin, when he coached my son’s baseball team. I took my children to the Vacation Bible School and attended the adult class one week each summer for five years before joining the church in 2007.
Martin grew up in Longview, the youngest of 10 children raised in the Roman Catholic faith. But his mother died when he was 10, and within six months, he has joked, the family switched from the Cleavers to the Osbournes. He began self-medicating with drugs and alcohol, partying with friends during high school. He graduated in 1978, worked for the Weyerhaeuser Co. mill and married, but his life remained negative. A friend started speaking to him about Christianity, but he brushed it off — until one sleepless night when he surrendered everything to God: his grief, his pain, his addiction. The next day, he started looking for a church and felt a calling to share God’s word with others.
In October 1980, at age 21 while pursuing his bachelor’s degree, Martin began preaching to a small group gathered in Toledo’s empty theater, although he described his early attempts as terrible.
“It was always in my mind that this was a calling, not a career,” Martin said. “My model approach was never to be a CEO-type but a shepherd.”
His approach is low-key, casual, friendly, and down-to-earth. He often begins messages with a banjo on his knee and sips coffee while he preaches. He seldom issues judgments or condemnation from the pulpit, but when he does, he cites himself as a prime example. He preaches love, forgiveness, and humility and punctuates his sermons with humor.
Martin said he’s tried to follow what he learned early in his pastoral career: “Trust God and do the next thing.”
The Bible often focuses on farmers as models. They plant seeds and nourish new growth.
“Like anyone, I had ambitions and chances to go elsewhere with ‘bigger opportunities,’” Martin said. “I was challenged by several thoughts: What is ‘success’ in God’s eyes? More nickels, numbers or names somewhere else, or faithfulness to where God put you?
“In the end, God make it clear: ‘I put you in Toledo, and when your assignment is done there, I will let you know.’ That was a great relief, and so I continue at God’s pleasure and the people’s patience.”
The church bought property next to the old movie theater and paid off the land. Then volunteers built a preschool to invest in children and families.
“As the congregation grew, we repeated the same pattern,” Martin said. “We bought land below the high school and paid it off, and then planned and built our main auditorium and basement.”
During the summer of 1989, volunteers and Baptist ministry teams throughout the country constructed the existing church.
“I was involved as much as I could be in keeping people’s focus on loving God and each other,” Martin said. “If you do a big building project but tear and destroy the relationships of the actual church, what good is that?”
The church never took on interest-bearing debt, he said. “We wanted to be free to serve people, not our financial obligations,” Martin said.
When senior adults wanted to expand the existing building to serve children, the church bought more land and paid it off.
“I have always admired our older members’ love and wisdom,” Martin said. “They recognized how important serving young people is to the life of a community.”
But in the late 1990s, concerns surfaced worldwide over Y2K.
“We had a small minority who were thinking building a children’s wing was not needed since the country or the world would end anyway on Jan. 1, 2000,” Martin said.
Although some preachers circulated dire predictions that scared people, Martin said the staff and majority of Toledo’s church never subscribed to Y2K worries.
“I decided that even though I thought they were wrong, we should wait,” Martin said. “What good is a building if your church is fractured? How can God bless a church that grieves His spirit by being impatient?
“Well, in January 2000, the controversy solved itself. And frankly, it worked out for the best. We had more time to plan and raise funds.”
Again, with help from Baptist volunteers nationwide, the church erected its children’s wing.
Although pre-COVID-19, members gathered regularly in the brown church on the hill below the high school, Martin noted that buildings are not the church.
“The church is a way of being,” he said. “The church is a way of living in love for Christ and others under His Lordship.”
That philosophy helped him remain patient with adding any buildings.
Pastor Scott Crossfield met Martin in graduate school at the former Golden Gate Seminary’s extension in Portland during the 1990s.
“He was convicted to pursue his masters of divinity to better himself as a pastor,” Crossfield said. “So he went to school in person two days a week while pastoring a church of 300 and helping his wife raise their six kids. (They added two more later.) To me that showed conviction and a desire to better minister to his congregation.”
Crossfield served as an intern at the church for six months before pursuing a career as an Army chaplain. He returned to Toledo seven years ago as the part-time family strengthening pastor.
“Joe has not survived but rather thrived as a pastor here for 40 years because he has been humble enough to let God lead him, and he has continued to grow intellectually and spiritually through the entire time,” Crossfield said. “The core of the church are humble, loving people, and that has kept us focused and unified. That’s hard to maintain in a church for 40 years.”
Martin pointed to incredible people who have worked with him, such as Pastor Mike Stavig, who joined the church staff in 1991 as music and children’s ministry; Pastor Danny Brown, an organizer who started in 1995 as youth minister; and Crossfield.
“We all do a little of everything and try to collaborate as we work in our strengths,” Martin said. “Each of these pastors has different gifts and abilities than I do. I have learned to let them work in their own way as we seek to complement each other.”
He credited the administrative staff with keeping him organized—Karen Bell, Connie Rakoz, and Lynda Douthey.
“I have been blessed with talented and patient people,” he said.
Reflecting on four decades of ministry, Martin said, “Let me first say that I have been passionately wrong about many things over the years. I have tried to keep learning, growing, and confessing to God and others. This has taught me to be patient with others even in these contentious times.”
He said he tries to give God room to work in people’s lives.
“I have learned there is a difference between following God and playing God,” Martin said. “Pastors can easily fall into the idolatry of authoritarianism.”
He also has learned to avoid “abdication syndrome,” where people want pastors to run their lives rather than seeking God’s wisdom and discernment themselves.
“Pastors often fall into this ego-inflating tendency, but it always ends badly,” Martin said. “I have learned to stay in my lane and refer and defer to others with more experience and expertise in whatever the given area is.”
He’s not a doctor or a lawyer, so he doesn’t dispense medical or legal advice. But he consults professionals when determining what’s best for his congregation, such as in keeping everyone safe during a pandemic.
“I have learned to avoid bundling the gospel with other added cultural and political agendas,” Martin said. “It is easy to fall into the trap of elevating our opinions about race, politics, economics, nationalism, schooling, hair, clothes, etc., to the same authority as the clear teaching of scripture. This bundling is often unconscious but always destructive to the cause of Christ.
“People will treat preferences and current social opinions with the same authority and fervor as the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ. This bundling discredits and dilutes the salt of the gospel.
“A church can become a religious social, political, or economic club. I have come to long for a community that has no explanation but Jesus.”
Martin has worked with Christians overseas and often seeks to learn about the creator in the wilderness.
“I have learned to let the Word and the world both preach: God’s creation has a lot to say if you take time to quietly listen,” he said.
Martin said he still has more to learn.
“As I look to the future in the middle of this pandemic, I know in good time it will end,” Martin said. “My current perspective is to guard the flock spiritually and physically until we get through this crisis.”
Martin said the church stands on the Bible’s foundational truths: loving God first and foremost and loving our neighbors as ourselves. He encouraged people to build their faith on God, not political outcomes or nationalism or party affiliation or the economy or half-truths.
“I want all I have influence with to come through more holy, healthy and happy,” Martin said. “My goal as always is to trust God and do the next thing.”
Finally, he added, “One more thing I have learned: there is almost no situation where someone playing the banjo doesn’t make it better.”
