When Washington lawmakers adopted the new comprehensive sexual education program earlier this year, I shook my head and thanked God my children are already grown.
I’m not surprised that the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved the controversial legislation or that Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law.
But it’s disappointing to see government overreaching into an area where parents and their teaching should prevail.
“It’s not the state’s job to teach our children such a sensitive and personal topic,” said Brittany Martin, a Chehalis parent of four seeking signatures on Referendum 90, which would let voters decide Nov. 3 whether to repeal comprehensive sexual education. “This should be left in the parents’ hands, so we are in control of what they hear/see and when.”
Ty Powell of Mossyrock, whose grandfather fought in World War II, is also gathering signatures.
“My ancestors homesteaded in Lewis County in 1884,” he said. “It’s Memorial Day, and that’s my grandpa’s jacket. I am going to keep it simple. Our forefathers didn’t fight and die for this country so our children — 6-year-old children — could be subjected to this … stuff.”
It’s not as if Washington ranks at the top of the nation in K-12 education. An online search showed that most rankings — Forbes, US News, Cato Institute — place Washington K-12 education between 17th and 19th in the nation. Massachusetts ranks first. Why doesn’t Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal and his office focus on pushing Washington to the top of the nation’s schools? Look at the 2019 OSPI Report Card — statewide, only 49 percent of students met math standards, 48 percent met science standards and 60 percent met English standards. We need to improve basic education rather than teach sexuality and gender identity.
People say the comprehensive sexual education program simply teaches appropriate boundaries so youngsters know the difference between good and bad touch. Schools have been teaching children about appropriate touch for decades. It’s nothing new. Neither is teaching about the reproductive system and sexually transmitted diseases as students approach middle school years.
Instead, the new legislation extends to little kids — kindergarten, first, second and third —teaching them about body parts, emotions, touching. According to a March 15 Seattle Times article, “The legislation asks schools to teach all students about the meaning of ‘affirmative consent’ — clear and voluntary permission to engage in sex or other sexual activities — as well as offer bystander training, which teaches students how to intervene if they witness undesired advances or sexual harassment.”
Do kindergartners need to learn about granting permission to engage in sex? Good gracious! Why can’t children remain children?
The OSPI website itself says the program speaks to “understanding the influence of family and society on healthy sexual relationships.” Why are teachers defining what constitutes “healthy sexual relationships” rather than parents? Why is that the role of schools?
The International Planned Parenthood Federation described its approach to comprehensive sexual education as including “an emphasis on sexual expression, sexual fulfillment, and sexual pleasure. This represents a shift away from methodologies that focus exclusively on the reproductive aspects of adolescent sexuality.”
Opponents describe curriculum already approved by OSPI as graphic, exploitive and inappropriate for children, focusing on pleasure-based components that one Centralia police detective who dedicated much of his career to investigating child abuse described as “grooming.” Fourth-graders are asked to research wet dreams and penis size online. Don’t you think they’ll be bombarded with pornography when they do so? Do schools need to teach students about masturbation?
Parents can opt out their children, but that simply paints a target on their children’s backs for bullies. Eliminating bullying in schools, by the way, would be a much better investment in K-12 education than comprehensive sex education.
Local school districts can create curriculum — at their own cost — but it must be approved by OSPI. Most districts scarcely have enough money to pay existing bills, so they’ll likely adopt the state’s free curriculum. Parents have much more control over local school officials via elected board members than they do over OSPI bureaucrats.
Opponents want to gather 150,000 signatures for Referendum 90 to put the comprehensive sexual education question before voters Nov. 3. They need only 129,811 but hope for a cushion in case some of the signatures are tossed out.
Drive-through signature gathering is taking place throughout Lewis County, such as one Monday at Toledo First Baptist Church. Petitions are also available through next Monday, June 1, at Angove Family Medicine, 2020 Borst Ave., Centralia, and Adna Grocery Store, 109 Bunker Creek Road. Petitions must be submitted to the Secretary of State by June 10.
“We, as parents, had no voice in this decision, and we want and deserve to have the opportunity to vote,” Martin said.
“Do your part and find a place to safely sign by June 1st,” Powell said. “And then get out and vote this fall.”
If you have questions or want to contact parents circulating the petitions, email IPofLCgroup1@gmail.com or call 360-559-8184.
For a list of places to sign and for more information visit www.InformedParentsofWashington.com or www.parentsforsafeschools.com.
Washington voters should have the right to cast a ballot Nov. 3 on whether to incorporate into their children’s education something that so intimately affects their values and their futures.
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at memoirs@chaptersoflife.com.
