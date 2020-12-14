Grim news bombarded us last week — more tumultuous legal maneuvering over the presidential election, rising cases of coronavirus filling hospitals, increased rebellion against government mandates, stabbings and shootings during protests and counter-protests that morphed into riots, and KOMO-TV’s fight for the soul of Seattle.
The only good news was approval of the coronavirus vaccine.
Rather than feeling glum over the headlines, I switched on my all-time favorite movie with my all-time favorite actor: “It’s a Wonderful Life” starring James Stewart.
I can imagine groans from people tired of watching the traditional holiday classic, the dramatic story of a distraught man given the chance by an angel to see what life would be like if he had never lived. I love the story and the acting in the 1946 Frank Capra film.
In fact, at one of my writers’ conferences, author James Rubart cited the movie when discussing characters in a novel and offered an interesting insight. Most stories have a protagonist, the hero who is pursuing a goal, and an antagonist, who keeps the hero from achieving the goal. In the movie, George Bailey, portrayed by Jimmy Stewart, is clearly the protagonist, but warped, frustrated old Mr. Potter is not the antagonist. Rubart noted that Harry, George’s younger brother, actually prevents George from achieving his dreams of going to college and leaving Bedford Falls.
As we approach the holidays, I’ve read more stories about Jimmy Stewart, his life and the movie. His daughter, Kelly Stewart Harcourt, told Closer Weekly magazine early this month that her father often described “It’s a Wonderful Life” as his favorite movie.
So I have something else in common with my favorite actor, a man who prayed, attended church and cherished his family. He remained married to his wife, Gloria, for 45 years until her death in 1994. He died in 1997 at age 89. Gloria had two sons from her first marriage, and they had two daughters together. Son Ronald McLean, a Marine Corps first lieutenant, was killed in combat in 1969 during the Vietnam War.
Stewart, a successful actor who won an Academy Award for best actor in 1941 for “The Philadelphia Story,” was drafted March 22, 1941, and assigned to the Army Air Corps as an enlisted man. Stationed at Moffett Field in California, the 33-year-old private pilot and son of a World War I veteran took extension courses to obtain his commission, according to the National Museum of the United States. He received his commission as a second lieutenant a month after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, propelling the nation into World War II. With more than 400 hours of flying as a private pilot, he quickly earned his pilot’s wings and taught at a training school in Albuquerque. But the tall, lanky actor didn’t want to stay safe at home; instead, he asked his commanding officer to transfer him to England, where he arrived in the fall of 1943 as commanding officer of the 703d Bomb Squadron. He later served as chief of staff of the 2nd Combat Wing, 2nd Air Division of the 8th Air Force. As a captain, he flew B-24 Liberator bombers on 20 combat missions over Nazi Germany.
One of the men who served with Stewart overseas was Daniel S. Grasser, a North Dakota native whose large family moved to Centralia when he was a teenager. He was a crew chief with Stewart’s advance flying group. He married an Englishwoman, Mary Elizabeth Coles, in 1944 and brought her home to Centralia with him at war’s end. He opened Steamer Dan’s Repair and later Grasser Auto Wreckers, which he operated for 52 years until his death in January 2000 at the age of 80. His wife of 50 years preceded him in death in 1994.
Carl Bohlin of Chehalis told me about Grasser’s connection with the decorated WWII pilot and actor who rose to the rank of brigadier general and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.
“He was one hell of a man, helping everyone without many people knowing how much he gave,” Bohlin said of Grasser. “I knew him well but learned so much at his funeral about his kindness and service.”
Grasser’s life should be remembered, Bohlin said. “We need to be reminded of those heroes of our area, for what they did after the war building our community,” he said. “His actions taught me to be a better person. He had an amazing life hidden in his hard junkyard appearance. Underneath, he was a softy.”
Stewart also was a man to emulate. Writer Ned Forney said Stewart was grounded the last few months of the war, considered “flak happy,” a word used to describe people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Forney said during one mission, Stewart’s unit lost 13 planes and 130 men. After returning to the United States, he rarely slept and, when he did, suffered from nightmares of exploding planes and screaming men plunging through the air. He was depressed but didn’t talk about his war experiences, where nearly every decision he made could cost lives.
Then, shortly after returning home, he portrayed George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” described by the combat veteran’s biographers as therapeutic. His heartfelt portrayal of a suicidal man who had lost all hope always proved poignant. It’s even more so after learning what the late Paul Harvey used to describe as “the rest of the story.”
•••
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com.
