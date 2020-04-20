Early Saturday morning, I crawled from bed for my trek to the restroom, an inconvenience accompanying age, and checked my phone for messages before resuming my slumber.
I seldom check Facebook, but I did for some reason.
I gasped and moaned, awakening my sleeping husband.
“What is it?”
“Oh, Larry! Oh, no!” I cried. “Oh, no!” I reached over to brace him about the loss of his brother. “Ray. Oh, Larry, he died.”
The top Facebook post from Ray’s granddaughter, Larry’s great-niece, mentioned she had received a call from her sister saying her Grandpa Ray had died. I understand why she posted; she wanted to reach out to friends for comfort. But I read her post only two hours after Ray collapsed of a massive heart attack and died.
When the message is awful, the messenger is often blamed. But in the case of a death or tragedy, it’s usually better to hear the news in person or via a phone call rather than on social media. It’s something to consider before posting.
Two hours later, we received a call from Ray’s son. When we spoke, we mentioned the Facebook post. He asked his daughter to remove it, which she did.
We were blessed for a decade or so to have Ray, who lives in Whatcom County, visit us for nearly a month every year between Thanksgiving and Christmas while he helped Larry sell Christmas trees. My husband sold trees from his property near Oakview Elementary School in Centralia while Ray sold trees from our place in Toledo. We enjoyed meals together, reminisced about family, watched sports and played countless games of pinochle during his visits. We always felt his absence in January as life settled back into a semblance of normalcy after the holidays.
We’ll miss Ray, but we know he loved the Lord and knew how much we loved him, which brings us great comfort. A death with its finality always reminds me to be sure to people know how much I love them while they’re here. The verse from Ephesians 4:26 holds so much wisdom: “In your anger do not sin; Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry.”
Make amends today; we might not have tomorrow.
Distance Dining
Seldom do I leave the house lately except for the occasional walk or once-a-week visit to the grocery store. Or when I received a text from Edna Fund, a Lewis County commissioner who is doing her part to keep local eateries in business during the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
She and her husband, Ed, invite friends to join them for dinner, usually meeting at a restaurant to pick up orders already phoned in and then maintaining distance, often in separate cars, while eating and visiting.
Friday evening, we gathered at a park, where we plopped open lawn chairs and set them up six feet apart in a circle. For extroverts, social isolation can be daunting, but after a month, even many introverts are feeling the need for more connections. If we can gather safely while supporting local businesses, so much the better.
It’s also interesting to try new restaurants without going inside. It reminds me of the importance of customer service, which goes a long way toward determining whether I’ll visit a restaurant again.
While I realize we’re all feeling the stress of the COVID-19 restrictions, a smile and friendly face go a long way. When I waited tables, I often received my greatest tips during super busy times, where I scrambled to serve customers when all the tables were full. But I always tried to provide service with a smile; hence, the higher tips.
Masks
As an older overweight woman with asthma, married to an even older man with a pacemaker, I listen carefully to the cautions about avoiding coronavirus.
I toyed with the idea of sewing masks but knew better. My older sisters each received a sewing machine as a high school graduation gift. But my experience in ninth-grade home ec class haunted me — sewing plaid pants together flat on the machine, asking Mom why I had so much extra space on the edge, learning I needed to sew the seams together, and yanking out tiny stitches at 4 a.m. the day the pants were due to be turned in.
My parents bought me a typewriter for graduation.
So when we needed masks, I popped on Amazon.com to see what I could find and placed an order. A few days later, Book ’N’ Brush in Chehalis posted it had masks available for sale. I prefer to buy local, if I can, but before I could call, turmoil erupted on Facebook with nasty posts condemning the store of trying to profit on masks that doctors and nurses needed. Book ‘N’ Brush donated the rest of the masks to first responders, but they aren’t the kind used by doctors and nurses at the hospital.
I had to wonder how the store obtained masks if they’re in such short supply. I also had to question the knee-jerk condemnation of a local store owner, David Hartz, who has given so much time and energy to supporting good causes in the Lewis County community.
Late last week, I received a package in the mail — masks. I didn’t expect them until late May or early June, so I had to wonder why they arrived now. If I can receive them, why can’t others? They’re probably not the ones used at hospitals, either.
I’ve been giving masks to older people who may need them for visits to the store. They can be reused. I wear a mask while walking with a friend. She and her husband both have underlying health issues. The masks protect her from me and vice versa.
As conservatives clamor to reopen businesses in Washington State and elsewhere, I know I’ll continue wearing masks when venturing out for quite a while. Paranoid? Maybe. Precautious? Absolutely.
Stay safe and healthy.
•••
Julie McDonald, a personal historian from Toledo, may be reached at chaptersoflife1999@gmail.com.
