Now more than ever, it is imperative that voters participate this Election Day. Our nation is not just facing the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, but also significant unemployment, which means that millions of people are temporarily depending on federal and state programs and support. As we look for better days ahead, we can’t think of a more crucial time for communities to come together and make our voices heard on Nov. 3.
This year, voters will decide the future of many programs and services, such as Medicaid, which 72 million Americans including 1.7 million in Washington State, depend on for the quality care they need. Millions more depend on the health insurance marketplaces, and the results of this upcoming election will play a critical role in deciding who keeps or loses this potentially lifesaving coverage.
As leaders in Providence, we are speaking up because we believe that health is a human right, and that everyone deserves the best possible quality of life. Voting in the upcoming 2020 election will decide the future of many programs and services that support the health and well-being of the residents of our communities.
Here in Southwest Washington there are many health-related issues that affect us on a daily basis, including housing and homelessness, access to healthy food especially for kids that depend on school meals, and access to mental health services. Even though 2020 is a presidential election year, it’s important to remember that every election has an impact on our local communities as well. Using a variety of available voter resources will help inform your vote all the way down the ballot.
Every vote matters. No matter where you live, we urge you not to leave your vote on the table. Get out there and vote! Now is the time to participate in the democratic process – let your voice be heard.
The future of health must be inclusive, just and fair for all. Vote for health this Nov. 3 election. Take action, register to vote, and learn more about the issues at providence.org/vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.