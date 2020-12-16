Twin Cities Rotary believes in giving back. We have a long tradition of giving, as highlighted by our annual holiday Giving Tree program. Although 2020 was a difficult year in which to host such a program, we knew it would be more important now than ever. After all, just like planting a real tree, the Giving Tree signifies hope.
Rotary’s Giving Tree fundraiser was founded by members Bob Cosser and Bill Logan nearly 20 years ago. This dynamic duo had the ingenious idea to purchase gift certificates for local families in need during the holiday season. This simple concept has grown into a long-standing tradition that has become one of our most inspiring and impactful events.
Each year, Rotary raises over $20,000 for families in need. These funds are used to purchase gift certificates, which families can use for children’s Christmas gifts or food for holiday dinners. This may seem like a small thing, but when times are tough, the knowledge that your community cares — and a holiday full of warm memories — can make all the difference.
Each year Rotary focuses on a different school district, which selects the families most in need. Teachers and administrators are best positioned for this task, as they know their students’ families well and can easily see where Rotary’s contributions will do the most good.
When the time comes, Rotary members partner with school district staff to personally deliver the gift certificates. This delightful tradition is equally enjoyed by all.
Although fundraising is traditionally conducted within Rotary, this year’s community need was so great that we decided to open fundraising to the public. Those interested in donating could mail in a check or pledge via email or Facebook.
After the two-week fundraising period, our club “gathered” for a virtual Christmas party to celebrate and announce the total amount raised. We anticipated a slight decrease from last year’s total of $20,000, due to COVID-19 hardships.
Imagine how thrilled and amazed we were to learn that we had not only surpassed our previous goal, but nearly doubled it! In all, our wonderful community members donated over $32,500!
We want to thank the generous individuals who made this Christmas miracle possible. Your donations will make the holiday season merry and bright for our friends and neighbors in need. Perhaps most importantly, it lets them know that even in the darkest of times, they aren’t alone. And as long as we stand together, there is hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.