Although we have a reputation for excessive rainfall in Western Washington, summer months bring drought, and some plants need our help for their health and survival.
Like people, plants need water and oxygen to survive. Dry, dying roots cannot absorb oxygen, and drowned roots cannot access oxygen. Both conditions will produce oxygen-deprived plants that will exhibit such symptoms as wilting, yellowing and drying foliage, leaf drop, and twig dieback.
The best thing we can do is wet the entire root zone, and then allow it to dry down a few inches deep, checking the depth of the moisture before watering again. If the soil is sandy, the water may percolate quickly down through the soil beyond the root zone. In heavy clay, the water will take a long time to penetrate just a few inches and will dry out slowly. Amend the soil with organic matter so that you have neither excessive sand nor heavy clay.
Water more deeply and less frequently to encourage the roots to go deeper. Frequent surface watering causes the roots to grow near the surface and dry out during hot, dry spells. For gardens and flower beds, consider laying out a network of soaker or drip hoses. Water slowly over a longer period of time for deeper penetration and minimal surface evaporation. Consider collecting rainwater in a large container during the rainy months. A gravity system works well for irrigation while reducing your water bill or stress on your well.
Use an overhead sprinkler for lawns. Re-apply water as the surface begins to dry out, and it loses its springy feeling. Reduce thatch and aerate for better penetration. To encourage deeper roots, follow the “one-third rule” by mowing the top one-third of your grass. Since the height of grass correlates to the depth of its roots, lawns that are allowed to grow a little taller will typically be greener because the roots can reach deeper into the soil for water.
Adjust your watering schedule as necessary. Sun exposure, temperature, and wind affect evaporation rates. Watering at night encourages fungal issues while watering in the heat of the day increases evaporation in soils and can harm some plants. Using mulch will greatly reduce evaporation and keep soils moist. Some types of plants, such as hydrangeas and fuchsias, need more water than others. Always water before and after applying fertilizer for the best absorption. Plants in containers require frequent watering, but they should not sit in water, which could lead to root rot. Young and newly transplanted plants need more water to develop a strong, deep root system. When planting, water the surrounding soil first and integrate it into the potting soil as you place the plant in the hole so roots don’t confront a barrier. Trees and shrubs should be watered frequently at the drip line (edge of the canopy) for the first year after transplanting. Large bladder bags can be useful at this stage. Consider all these variables for the best watering plan.
Keeping these basic principles in mind, you should be able to survive the drought season in a healthy, happy garden
