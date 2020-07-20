The Centralia Community Foundation began supporting the Centralia School District in early 2018. To date, our investment has been over $1.2 million, and the progress we have seen is very positive.
But it’s more than just progress for our kids; there are also great benefits that flow from investing in education. We know that quality education is crucial for job opportunity growth and community renewal. That is why we cannot afford to fall behind by letting this local levy fail. There is just too much to lose.
We support the Centralia schools levy because:
• It supports activities that get kids interacting and socially involved in school; field trips for grade school classes, high school after school clubs such as gaming and esports, theatre group, knowledge bowl, and dozens of introductory and competitive sports. All these give our kids safe places to be excited, discover commitment, and share experiences.
• Without the local levy support there will be little or no budget for advancing and updating Centralia schools in-classroom computers and technology. Learning digital life skills is essential for most future career paths and not having these updates puts our kids behind.
• A failed levy vote cuts teachers, reduces student schedule options, and means we will lose some of our advanced classes at Centralia middle and high school that challenge our most studious kids. A successful levy will help us continue advanced classes and add accredited College in the Classroom classes at no cost to student families and keep our high achievers in our own schools.
• Our new District Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Grant, has already made significant changes in creating a community accessible school district. She is currently setting up the Citizens’ Advisory Committee and Budget Task Force, giving us confidence in the transparency and community collaboration she has pledged to lead.
The Centralia Community Foundation came together to help the future of Centralia. Every one of our volunteer board members serves the community because they believe that enhancing education is a priority.
We hope you will join us and vote yes for Centralia schools.
