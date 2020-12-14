As Mark Twain said so eloquently, “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t true.”
This was on my mind after reading a recent letter to the editor to The Chronicle regarding the proposed temporary water retention facility which would help alleviate flooding issues that have plagued the region for almost 100 years. The letter uses language regarding the catastrophic flooding of 2007 such as, “a one-time event, an anomaly….” though nothing could be further from the truth and anyone who has lived here all their lives, as I have, would know that.
The fact is floods have occurred regularly, including the damaging floods in 1986, 1990, 1996, 2007 And 2009. According to studies recently released as part of the review of the project, the floods are intensifying in both frequency and effect. In clear language, the problem is getting worse and has no end in sight.
In 2007, you could stand at Chilvers Road near the site of the old Adna High School and watch as helicopters from the Coast Guard, National Guard and other rescue teams plucked families from their rooftops in downtown Adna, doubtlessly saving their lives.
Countless livestock of all kinds were also lost. In fact, when I went to help friends shovel feet of mud and muck out of their homes I had to drive around dead cattle on state Route 6 near Adna. Details like these, if you lived through these disasters, certainly would not lead someone to downplay or ignore the danger we face.
Many businesses were totally destroyed and many more were severely damaged. The economic effects on the region were devastating. Many businesses once destroyed never returned. This is economic damage that is still felt today. In addition to the lost businesses there has been lost opportunity. The Lewis County Economic Development Council reports that many large employers they try to recruit to the region, cite the flooding issue as a reason why they will not consider this region for development. Until the flooding issue is controlled this will remain the case.
Other areas were also adversely affected as the shutdown of Interstate 5 for several days resulted in tens of millions of dollars in lost commerce and perishable inventories as trucks sat idle on the sides of one of the largest transportation arteries in North America. According to a report by the EDC, no action taken to reduce the flooding will “lead to 10.5 billion impact in (economic) damages.”
With all due respect to the opinion of the author of the letter with regards to the placement of the water retention facility, several different sites were studied by hydrology engineering firms, geomorphological engineering firms and the United States Army Corps of Engineers and they all concluded that the only place to put the facility is exactly where it is planned for today, above Pe Ell on the mainstream of the Chehalis River on the headwaters.
In point of fact, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studied some 61 alternatives and concluded there was one effective viable plan to reduce flooding and damage to the entire basin and that is exactly the project that is planned. Gov. Jay Inslee requested that in addition to what the letter writer references to study alternative solutions that we also continue to develop mitigation plans regarding the construction and long-term effects of the project.
Although the letter neglects to mention the well-being of the aquatic species in the region I feel I must address with regards to this project. There will be no money, none, for aquatic species restoration without developing the project and there will be no funds for the project without developing a plan to restore native aquatic species. In plain English, if you want to fish the Chehalis River Basin in the future you better hope this project gets built. And there is currently between 750 million and 1.2 billion dollars allocated under the legislation for species restoration and project mitigation.
Also according to knowledgeable and well-known fishing guides in the region, the fish decline started decades ago and the Chehalis River Basin has not had truly viable fishing for many years. According to the studies about the project, the decline in fish population is occurring and will worsen whether you build the project or not. The project, due to the restoration and mitigation funds it makes available, is truly a best case scenario for the future of fishing in the Chehalis Basin. I for one would love to see my grandkids and their children fish that river once more.
I truly appreciate the civic engagement and passion that this project, the dangers of flooding, and the questions of the future of aquatic species in the Chehalis Basin bring out in people, but to close with another phrase not my own, “everyone is entitled to their opinion but not to their own facts.” In considering the future of this region it is with deadly seriousness that we must examine the facts as they are and not as we wish them to be.
