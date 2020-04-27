A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the comforting power of a good book and Timberland Regional Library’s user-friendly e-book options.
Still on the topic of stress relief and self-care, something we all need in abundance right now, let’s talk about one of my other favorite things — food.
I’m not picky. Food is great. Pizza is wonderful. Cookies are killer.
Beef stew is the bomb.
It has long been a tradition for community newspapers to feature recipes from readers and columnists, and in light of our national need for comfort food, I’d like to bring that back. Here’s my basic, easy-peasy crockpot beef stew.
I have a tiny, 1.5 quart crockpot, so feel free to double the recipe for a larger slow cooker. You can do this in a regular pot, but I like letting the stew, well … stew, all day, giving it a deep flavor and leaving the meat perfectly juicy and tender.
Beef Stew
Ingredients — for 1.5 quart slow cooker
1 pound beef stew meat
1/2 of a small yellow onion
one carrot, or a handful of baby carrots halved or quartered
two to three stalks celery
two medium sized red potatoes
1/2 cup red wine
1 1/2 cups beef stock (1 can)
1-2 tbsp. tomato paste
dash Worcestershire sauce (This and other seasonings are optional. Dijon mustard is also nice.)
First, and very importantly, lightly coat the stew meat with flour and brown quickly over high heat before adding it to your crockpot. Don’t worry about cooking it all the way through — this part is all about adding flavor. Add all of the other ingredients cutting the vegetables to roughly the same size, and turn your crockpot on low.
Leave it on low for six to eight hours. That’s it! When the stew is almost done, you can thicken it with a little flour and butter mixed together, then let the stew simmer on low for another half hour or so.
The cool thing about stew is that you can put pretty much anything into it and it tastes wonderful. I like red potatoes because they keep a firm texture, but you can also use turnips, parsnips or other root vegetables. My mom always puts leeks in stew and I like big chunks of onion.
While you’re waiting for your stew to stew, smelling the wonderful aromas wafting around your kitchen, get started on the beer bread. Here’s another bare bones recipe that you can customize to your heart’s content.
Beer Bread
Ingredients
3 cups flour
3 tsp baking powder (not baking soda!)
1 tsp salt
1/4 cup sugar
12 oz. beer of your choice
1/4 to 1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and find a pan. A basic bread loaf tin works best. Sift your flour for best results (but fluffing it with a fork works in a pinch.)
Combine dry ingredients and pour in beer. Mix just until it comes together. Don’t overmix the dough or knead.
Transfer your dough to the greased tin and pour the melted butter over it. If you’re feeling adventurous, add herbs and shredded cheese to the top or to the dough itself. If you use a Hefeweizen style beer, a little lemon or orange zest is very tasty mixed into the dough.
Bake for about an hour, or until the crust is hard and the dough is pulled away from the sides of the tin.
Wine is optional for the stew, but you can’t make beer bread without beer. Try Irish soda bread if you don’t like the taste of beer or don’t like to cook with alcohol.
•••
If you’re struggling with affording food right now, you’re not alone and you are not out of options. There are a number of organizations in Lewis County right now working to make sure no one goes hungry.
United Way, Twin Transit and Lewis County Seniors are working together to deliver food to seniors who need it. Call 1-855-581-9495 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information.
Other resources for food:
The Gather Church provides meals regularly — www.facebook.com/Gather-Church.
Salvation Army: centralia.salvationarmy.org, (360) 736-4339
Lewis County Food Bank Coalition: 360-330-1519
•••
Natalie Johnson is the editor of The Chronicle. She can be reached at njohnson@chronline.com
