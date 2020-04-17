The other night, I was faced with a crisis. I was out of books.
Yes, I know, in the grand scheme of things, in the middle of a pandemic, this is not really a crisis. But it felt like one.
We’re all under a lot of stress right now, whether it’s because we’ve lost our jobs or lost hours at work, have loved ones who are sick or particularly at risk, feel overwhelmed by social media, national politics and the 24-hour news cycle, or are simply missing our social outlets, leaving us feeling isolated and lonely.
We have to find comfort where we can. Cooking or baking is helpful. So is calling a friend or family member, or better yet, video calling. Maybe you feel better binge-watching reality TV. Do your thing.
For me, comfort often starts with a book.
Luckily, I have a Timberland Regional Library card.
Since March 13, Timberland’s libraries across its coverage area have been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, which makes perfect sense. Too many people touching the same books, bringing them home, bringing them back to the library, breathing in enclosed spaces — it’s just not a good idea right now.
But just because the buildings are closed doesn’t mean the library out of your reach. Timberland has a really user-friendly e-book program, which also includes audiobooks, magazines and other items — called Overdrive.
I know what you’re thinking, loyal reader of a print newspaper that you are, e-books are just not the same. You can’t physically turn the pages. You can’t smell the paper and ink! I know! I understand! When this is all over, you can go stick your nose into as many books as you want in the library, but right now, you’ve got to adapt.
So with that in mind, I dug out my very ancient tablet and went to Timberland’s website — trl.org. For a shortcut, go to timberland.overdrive.com to go straight to the e-book checkout system.
You can do everything from your internet browser, but the website will prompt you to download a free app — “Libby, by Overdrive,” which you should do, because it’s fantastic.
Once it’s downloaded, you’ll be prompted to enter your library card number and pin, and that’s that! If you don’t have a card right now, you can sign up for one online at trl.org, which will give you temporary access until the libraries open again. In less than five minutes I was browsing an enormous selection of digital options. There are novels, non-fiction, poetry, audio books (including Harry Potter!) and more.
One section, titled “Literary Hugs: Comfort Reads,” drew me in. “Yes,” I thought, “This is where I belong.”
In all seriousness, Timberland’s online options are a huge benefit to the community anytime, but especially right now. Reading can be a solitary experience, but it is anything but isolating. A free catalog of online books opens up our temporarily reduced horizons, taking us out of the stress and worry we feel in the moment, something we could all use just about now.
I snuggled into my book and a big pile of pillows, thankful for my local library.
As an aside, blue light from laptops, tablets and cellphones does tend to cause headaches and tension after long periods of use. Most devices now have options for adjusting both the brightness and color. On my iPad, I went to “settings,” then “display and brightness.” Once there, click the “Night Shift” option. It cuts out the blue light and adds a warmer hue to your screen. You can adjust the color to what works best for you. Happy reading!
