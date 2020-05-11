Many aspects of our lives have come to a crashing halt in the past two months due to the novel coronavirus and social distancing measures intended to contain it.
Celebrations and festivals are being canceled or rescheduled, restaurants are shifting to take-out only models and some manufacturers are putting regular projects on hold to make masks and other personal protective gear. Thousands are out of work and it’s fair to say all of us are worried.
For us at The Chronicle, our methods of news gathering have changed, as have the subjects we’re covering. But some things don’t change, and I’m taking what comfort I can in that.
Monday marked the first day of filing week for Washington’s November general election, which takes place the second week of May every year. It’s the one chance hopefuls for both local and statewide offices have to officially file to represent their communities.
This year, along with being a presidential election year, will feature races for major state offices including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, attorney general and more.
All representatives from the 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, both in the senate and house, will also be on the ballot. In some of those races, challengers have already vowed to file against long-time incumbents, but state House position 1 in the 20th Legislative District will have a new face one way or the other come November, as incumbent Richard DeBolt has already announced his retirement.
In Lewis County, two of three positions on the Lewis County PUD 1 board of commissioners are on the ballot — positions held by Ben Kostick and Ed Rothlin, who was recently appointed to fill a vacancy left by late commissioner Dean Dahlin.
Are you one of the people upset with recent increases in power rates? Here’s your chance to get involved through more than a comment on social media.
The same goes for the Lewis County commission — seats held by Edna Fund and Bobby Jackson will both be on the ballot. With two out of three seats in jeopardy in both those races, a shakeup in the election could lead to a major shift in policy and priorities.
All three Lewis County Superior Court positions are also on the ballot this year.
In our form of government, we chose to cede the day-to-day decisions and management of essential services to our elected officials. Our main opportunities to participate in our democracy are through voting (so make sure you’re registered to
(so make sure you’re registered to vote) and by either running for office or supporting a candidate we believe in. This is your chance to do the latter. If you’re dissatisfied, frustrated, or even if you’re happy with how things are, now’s the time to get involved to make your voice heard. You’ve only got until Friday, then we’ll all have to live with our choices when the ballots hit our mailboxes
Information on what offices have positions on the November ballot, who has filed and how to file is available at elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office is accepting filings at that site through 4 p.m. Friday. To get help, call 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or toll free (800) 562-6130 during business hours.
To submit a declaration of candidacy to the auditor’s office using this website, interested candidates must be a registered voter in the district for which they are filing, must have a valid email address and must be able to pay filing fees by debit or credit card.
Natalie Johnson is the editor of The Chronicle. She can be reached at 360-807-8235 or at njohnson@chronline.com.
