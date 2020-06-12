Cross

We, as white pastors in Lewis County, are appalled by the senseless violence and hatred enacted against people of color. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd were wonderfully made children of God, created in God’s divine image. Their lives are only three in a long litany of black people similarly created and made, and tragically desecrated and killed.

As white pastors, we have often not been quick enough to acknowledge publicly the sin that is racism and the ways its toxicity infects not only people, but systems that arrange our common life. 

We believe that racism is “America’s original sin” — a sin that did not withdraw in the 1860s with the Emancipation Proclamation and that did not end in the 1960s with Civil Rights legislation, but that lives on today in “powers and principalities” (Ephesians 6:12). We believe, unequivocally, that racism is counter to God’s hope for the world and contrary to Jesus’ gospel of justice, love and mercy. 

Further, we recognize that the violence brought against the black community throughout American history is the source of much weariness, anger, fear, and distress for you and your families. We hear you when you say that racism impacts your everyday physical, emotional, and psychological health in ways that we do not fully understand. 

We hear your cries for justice. We grieve the burden of your pain. And we repent from the ways that, knowingly and unknowingly, we have been complicit in this violence enacted against you. We must do better.

Moreover, as white Christian pastors, we recognize that it is our unique responsibility to act for positive change within the communities that we serve. We commit, therefore, to examining our own theologies, practices, and institutions for the ways in which we’ve retained dominant ideologies that tarnish the image of God in others. We commit to better representing black perspectives, experiences, and voices in our teaching and preaching. We commit to unmasking our own unjust complicity and unholy power. And we commit to leading our communities in intentional acts of racial justice and reconciliation.

Finally, know that this letter is primarily an expression of solidarity and repentance. It is not intended to pacify protest or to hasten the arrival of “normal times.” 

Instead, our hope is that this letter might serve as a small signpost on what’s been a long journey for you and your ancestors, and for us and ours. The wound of racism has festered generationally for far too long, but we believe that God’s spirit-filled Church will in the end overcome it. 

We also commit ourselves today to pursuing God’s dream for the world that the good news of Jesus Christ might save, heal, and reconcile all that is broken, hurt, and wounded. It has been a “dream deferred,” as Langston Hughes wrote, for the black community and communities of color. 

During this time, we join our full-throated prayers and pleas to your own, with the hope that God’s dream long deferred may now be realized for you. That justice—having been clearly enacted in public — might finally “roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream” (Amos 5:24).

 

Pastor Dave Bach

Centralia Church of the Nazarene

 

Pastor Jonathan Biggers

Life Center, Centralia

 

Pastor Kristi Biggers

Life Center, Centralia

 

Pastor Brad Brenner

Centralia Christian Church

 

Rev. Ralph Carr

Harrison Square Presbyterian Church, Centralia

 

Pastor Mark Fast

Centralia Community Church of God, Centralia

 

Pastor Lori Fast

Centralia Community Church of God, Centralia

 

The Rev. Kay Flores

St. Timothy Episcopal Church, Chehalis

 

Rev. Karla Fredericksen

Chehalis United Methodist Church

 

Pastor Isaac Gallaway

Onalaska First Church of God

 

Rev. David Germer

Packwood Community Presbyterian Church

 

Pastor Keith Hopkins

Grace Foursquare Church, Centralia

 

Pastor Laurel Hopkins

Grace Foursquare Church, Centralia

 

Pastor Patty M. Howard

Gather Church, Centralia

 

Rev. Melissa Johnson

St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Winlock

 

Pastor Kathy Johnstone

Mineral Presbyterian Church

 

Pastor Kayla Judd

Bethel Church

Downtown, Centralia

 

Pastor Nate Judd

Bethel Church Downtown, Centralia

 

Pastor Stetson McElhaney

Centralia Christian Church

 

Rev. Mark McHugh

Harrison Square Presbyterian Church, Centralia

 

Pastor Cole R. Meckle

Gather Church, Centralia

 

Rev. Peter Mohr

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Centralia

 

Pastor John Mutchler

Chehalis Seventh-day Adventist Church

 

Pastor Zachary Nerison

Community Presbyterian Church of Onalaska

 

Rev. Vangie Rand

Centralia First United Methodist Church

 

Rev. Ed Wegele

Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chehalis

 

Rev. Nicole Wegele

Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chehalis

 

Rev. Dr. Mark Wilks

Grace Church, Chehalis

 

David and Janice Woodrum

International Director of Harvest of Jubilee Groups, Chehalis

