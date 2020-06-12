We, as white pastors in Lewis County, are appalled by the senseless violence and hatred enacted against people of color. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd were wonderfully made children of God, created in God’s divine image. Their lives are only three in a long litany of black people similarly created and made, and tragically desecrated and killed.
As white pastors, we have often not been quick enough to acknowledge publicly the sin that is racism and the ways its toxicity infects not only people, but systems that arrange our common life.
We believe that racism is “America’s original sin” — a sin that did not withdraw in the 1860s with the Emancipation Proclamation and that did not end in the 1960s with Civil Rights legislation, but that lives on today in “powers and principalities” (Ephesians 6:12). We believe, unequivocally, that racism is counter to God’s hope for the world and contrary to Jesus’ gospel of justice, love and mercy.
Further, we recognize that the violence brought against the black community throughout American history is the source of much weariness, anger, fear, and distress for you and your families. We hear you when you say that racism impacts your everyday physical, emotional, and psychological health in ways that we do not fully understand.
We hear your cries for justice. We grieve the burden of your pain. And we repent from the ways that, knowingly and unknowingly, we have been complicit in this violence enacted against you. We must do better.
Moreover, as white Christian pastors, we recognize that it is our unique responsibility to act for positive change within the communities that we serve. We commit, therefore, to examining our own theologies, practices, and institutions for the ways in which we’ve retained dominant ideologies that tarnish the image of God in others. We commit to better representing black perspectives, experiences, and voices in our teaching and preaching. We commit to unmasking our own unjust complicity and unholy power. And we commit to leading our communities in intentional acts of racial justice and reconciliation.
Finally, know that this letter is primarily an expression of solidarity and repentance. It is not intended to pacify protest or to hasten the arrival of “normal times.”
Instead, our hope is that this letter might serve as a small signpost on what’s been a long journey for you and your ancestors, and for us and ours. The wound of racism has festered generationally for far too long, but we believe that God’s spirit-filled Church will in the end overcome it.
We also commit ourselves today to pursuing God’s dream for the world that the good news of Jesus Christ might save, heal, and reconcile all that is broken, hurt, and wounded. It has been a “dream deferred,” as Langston Hughes wrote, for the black community and communities of color.
During this time, we join our full-throated prayers and pleas to your own, with the hope that God’s dream long deferred may now be realized for you. That justice—having been clearly enacted in public — might finally “roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream” (Amos 5:24).
Pastor Dave Bach
Centralia Church of the Nazarene
Pastor Jonathan Biggers
Life Center, Centralia
Pastor Kristi Biggers
Life Center, Centralia
Pastor Brad Brenner
Centralia Christian Church
Rev. Ralph Carr
Harrison Square Presbyterian Church, Centralia
Pastor Mark Fast
Centralia Community Church of God, Centralia
Pastor Lori Fast
Centralia Community Church of God, Centralia
The Rev. Kay Flores
St. Timothy Episcopal Church, Chehalis
Rev. Karla Fredericksen
Chehalis United Methodist Church
Pastor Isaac Gallaway
Onalaska First Church of God
Rev. David Germer
Packwood Community Presbyterian Church
Pastor Keith Hopkins
Grace Foursquare Church, Centralia
Pastor Laurel Hopkins
Grace Foursquare Church, Centralia
Pastor Patty M. Howard
Gather Church, Centralia
Rev. Melissa Johnson
St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, Winlock
Pastor Kathy Johnstone
Mineral Presbyterian Church
Pastor Kayla Judd
Bethel Church
Downtown, Centralia
Pastor Nate Judd
Bethel Church Downtown, Centralia
Pastor Stetson McElhaney
Centralia Christian Church
Rev. Mark McHugh
Harrison Square Presbyterian Church, Centralia
Pastor Cole R. Meckle
Gather Church, Centralia
Rev. Peter Mohr
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Centralia
Pastor John Mutchler
Chehalis Seventh-day Adventist Church
Pastor Zachary Nerison
Community Presbyterian Church of Onalaska
Rev. Vangie Rand
Centralia First United Methodist Church
Rev. Ed Wegele
Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chehalis
Rev. Nicole Wegele
Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chehalis
Rev. Dr. Mark Wilks
Grace Church, Chehalis
David and Janice Woodrum
International Director of Harvest of Jubilee Groups, Chehalis
