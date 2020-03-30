These are strange and often frightening times. Few of us have ever experienced anything close to this full-scale societal shutdown. At uncertain times like these, I find comfort and strength in the compelling words of WWII British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
“I do not think we should be justified in using any but the most somber tones and colors while our people … and indeed the whole … world are passing through a dark and deadly valley. But I should be failing in my duty if, on the other wise, I were not to convey the true impression, that a great nation is getting into its … stride.”
As in 1940s Britain, in these tough times, our communities rise. Everywhere I turn, I see individuals and organizations ramping up to meet need created by this unexpected foe. United Way of Lewis County’s COVID-19 Response Fund was set up on a dime to serve those in need. The Lewis County Seniors team makes hundreds of meals for seniors every day. Twin Transit staff is working full force to deliver them throughout Lewis County. Organizations like Visiting Nurses, Gather Church and Salvation Army are sharing resources far and wide. The County and other organizations are quickly adapting to assist those who have nowhere to shelter in place. Our local businesses are finding ways to evolve, adjust and serve during this difficult time.
Every day, I see their efforts and am reminded of Churchill’s words at the outset of WWII. “We shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the air … we shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
They didn’t surrender. Neither will we.
Incredible work is being done but every day, the need grows. More volunteers and funds are needed to bring us through this pandemic and the resulting economic crisis. Everyone must do their part. We must contribute financially. We must dedicate our time and talents to ensuring everyone’s basic needs are met. We must call our friends, neighbors and anyone else isolated by the spread of this disease to make sure that sheltering at home doesn’t mean being alone. As Churchill said, we must “strive without failing in faith or in duty… we will finish the job.”
We will finish the job. Here in Lewis County, we’ve seen hardship and struggle — and we’ve overcome time and time again. “These are not dark days; these are great days — the greatest days our country has ever lived; and we must all thank God that we have been allowed, each of us … to play a part.”
There will come a time when all is well. When it does, we will look back on our efforts today and “say aloud before an awe-struck world, ‘We are still masters of our fate. We still are captain of our souls.’”
“Let us therefore brace ourselves to our duties, and so bear ourselves that …[someday] men will still say, “This was their finest hour.”
You can make a difference. Donate to the Lewis County COVID-19 Response Fund at LewisCountyUW.com and volunteer at VolunteerLewis.org.
