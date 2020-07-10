A few weeks back, I attended the peaceful event in solidarity of #BlackLivesMatter at the historic Lewis County Courthouse — the one where 300 people showed up to kneel.
I had attended, masked up in my Supergirl cloth mask, and stood near the back edge of the event on the grass near the health department building. I’m sure you saw and remember the photos — people were knelt, socially-distancing where possible, for almost an entire city block — filling most of North Street between the courthouse and health department.
I wasn’t the only journalist present. Several current and former Chronicle writers were present at the event.
At one point, as the event speaker began to talk, it became clear that the event was being circled by multiple vehicles. So clear, in fact, that one former Chronicle reporter went and stood in the crosswalk to purposefully keep an eye on the vehicles.
Yeah, it was that clear. Enough to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up — you’re in a prone, kneeling position while vehicles make multiple passes, sneering out their window at you. As someone who was there, I can tell you exactly what the intent felt like: Unnecessary intimidation.
So this week, when I saw a post from a friend that seemed to make light of running a vehicle into protestors, stating “I won’t stop” … I’ll admit, it got the best of me. It made me angry. I confronted the poster. That led to a man I didn’t know commenting and issuing a threat.
“He’s being nice only trying to run you over while protesting in a road. If I seen your a— close to a road I’d probably try to clip your a—,” the commenter said.
Now, if you know anything about me, you know I don’t take kindly to threats. We can debate and whatnot until the cows come home, but the minute you cross into threats, we’re having a different conversation.
I asked this guy how his employer would feel about his statements against me. It was visible on his social media profile. That I was happy to take a drive down to his office to file a formal complaint or report. I also asked if he knew what the legal definitions of assault and harassment were in Washington state were. I had studied them — had he? Did he want to see if his words rose to the level of a complaint with the local sheriff’s office?
We went back and forth for a bit, but the story ends in a surprising way.
After this guy thought about what he said for a bit, the original poster removed the entire thread.
And then I got a message.
It was an apology from this guy who had threatened me.
He apologized. And then we ended up having a long conversation about how crazy the world is, about protesters who had been killed or injured (66 so far this year), what it means when you actually threaten someone with bodily harm with a vehicle, and how someone just standing there with a sign in the road is not a threat to anyone. We talked about his daughter and the world he wants her to grow up in.
Now, don’t mistake me: I have no sympathy for protesters who are not peaceful. But we have to be really clear about what we’re saying anytime we threaten human life. It’s a conversation that has to happen. You can’t run people over because you’re late for work or just because you think you can.
But my overall point? Don’t lose heart at the ugliness in today’s world — lean into to it with love. Be fearless. And when the opportunity comes to have grace with someone — take it. I know at least one guy who will now think twice before he threatens someone again.
Also, no one thinks you’re cool when you threaten to run over protesters for no reason. Literally no one.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
