As I sit in my chair near the window this foggy Friday morning, I find myself feeling the urge to wrap up in a blanket with my cup of coffee and put some apple cider in the pot on the stove. I find myself seeking cozy comforts of home.
While my fall experiences typically consist of pumpkins and pie and spooky cookies, my thoughts can’t help but drift to homeless members of our community. As I drive around and walk about town these days, it’s obvious there are numerous individuals in our cities and towns with nowhere to go.
Pre-COVID, there were more options for homeless members of our community during the day. There were shelter programs open during the day. There were more common spaces available were people could sit and simply exist. COVID has created some really interesting challenges for local non-profits: Reduced capacity restrictions. Barriers to delivery of services. Additional infrastructure required to provide care.
Even with safety measures in place, there are homeless members of our community who will continue to live in their vehicles or other inadequate shelter locations for a variety of reasons — many not directly related to COVID, but some, while still accessing other services, may yet still avoid local shelter options for fear of the increased risk of contracting COVID.
Traditionally, the Severe Weather Shelter at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds opens at the end of October or early November. So, for the next month, as temperatures continue to fall towards winter, members of our homeless community may need some additional support.
You can support our local homeless friends and neighbors by supporting your favorite organizations directly with financial contributions. Or, many of our local organizations, including Hub City Mission, Gather Church, the Lewis County Gospel Mission, and others are always in need of good, thick, winter socks and gloves, blankets, tarps, sleeping bags and other cold-weather gear. Most organizations especially appreciate unisex sweatsuit type of clothing.
As in year’s past, you can also continue to send mylar emergency thermal blankets to The Chronicle at 321 N. Pearl St., Centralia, WA, 98531 where I personally pick them up and deliver them to local organizations. Thanks to the generosity of at least one or two local anonymous individuals who ship things monthly directly from Amazon.com, I already have a great stockpile of socks, gloves and mylar blankets to deliver this coming week!
Thank you, again, to the anonymous individuals who got us started again this year with mylar blankets, socks and gloves. Last year, thanks to you readers, we sent out more than 1,000 mylar blankets to the community and kept our local organizations well-stocked. If you’ve never participated in that effort previously, 2020 is going to be a big year with — what I can only imagine — will be increased needs for donations. And volunteers, too.
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
