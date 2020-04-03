As I sit down to write this column today, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed with the weight of it all. I’ve been working from home, with both kids at home, for a couple of weeks now. I miss our routines and the important humans in our lives. But, among all of the chaos and emotions running high, I’m seeing things that are really beautiful, too. Thoughtful programs and partnerships that restore my hope for brighter days.
The Centralia Downtown Association (CDA) did something really cool: A complete pivot of their facade improvement program. Traditionally, the CDA awards grant dollars to applying businesses for approved physical storefront — facade — improvement projects. But, since many downtown businesses aren’t really able to truly utilize their physical storefronts, the CDA has transitioned to allowing businesses to apply for these grant dollars for digital infrastructure improvement.
That means, if COVID has created physical storefront usage issues for you as a downtown business (for instance, you can’t open your doors due to executive orders), there may be grant dollars available for you to help you transition to a digital storefront to keep your business going. Or, maybe those dollars go towards helping communicate with your customers via social media, bringing in a professional to help your customers understand how to better participate in commerce with you amid COVID challenges. The possibilities are endless. Reach out to the CDA for details.
Another city-based organization, the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team (CCRT, also known as “Experience Chehalis” on social media) took the reins on helping funnel a whole community of customers, eager to spring into action to support the local food establishment industry. CCRT recognized that many people wanted to support Chehalis-based businesses, but were having a hard time knowing which restaurants were still open and what, if any, their modified hours and restrictions were. CCRT quickly began providing vetted business resources to the community and provided a one-stop webpage where Chehalis residents could reference of that information. Contact CCRT if you have questions about these resources.
We have a lot of organizations around here that support the business community, but those are two that really stood out as particularly noticeable and effective. Again, both city or district-based non-profit organizations that are partially supported by tourism dollars (aka: “hotel motel” or “head in beds” money). Great use of using tourism dollars in a congruent way to support local businesses. In some ways, these smaller city orgs appear to be more “boots on the ground” and nimbler than even some of the larger ones.
Speaking of that, what about tourism dollars and organizations? They seem to be funny things to be talking about right now, while we’re all stuck at home. But, overall, even the statewide tourism industry orgs are really coming up with incredible ways to continue to facilitate business as well.
At the state level, the Washington Tourism Alliance (WTA) launched ShowWALove.com this week. According to their website:
“The ShowWAlove.com website project is a place where people can find a way to support their favorite local businesses by purchasing gift cards for future use. If a small business has any online ordering or take-out/delivery available, then that will be included as well. Users will be able to search for businesses by region and/or category and then connect with that business to buy a gift card. Hopefully, this will be a way for fellow Washingtonians to help these hard-working business owners and employees through this time.”
I read their press release about the project this week. There are several Lewis County-based businesses already listed on the site in our region. If you are a relevant business, you can also get listed on the statewide initiative project site by contacting the WTA through the ShowWALove.com website.
Again, another great initiative, born of tourism dollars, designed to funnel customers willing and able to help, while also streamlining the process, and making it a potential avenue even for businesses that don’t have their own digital infrastructure to facilitate such transactions.
I guess I just find myself really impressed that organizations that usually are dedicated to funneling tourists to various destinations are now finding ways to funnel customers to businesses.
I know for myself, I will continue to look for organizations and individuals that are finding new and creative and highly-congruent ways to pivot, adapt, and overcome during times of great uncertainties and without any definite timelines. I continue to be impressed with the collaboration I’m seeing from multiple groups.
Keep it up, Lewis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.