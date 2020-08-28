Did you catch the posts and videos on Facebook about James “Jimmy” Armfield of Chehalis this week? I, like many of you this week, was absolutely smitten and enthralled by the outpouring of love and support for one local guy by our community.
The story is on the cover of this edition of The Chronicle.
If you aren’t familiar, Jimmy is a longtime local Chehalis man in his 70s who was already fairly well-known around town. As a recent LewisTalk article details, Jimmy is active in the community. He works for Lewis County Work Opportunities, participates in Special Olympics, and he loves living in Chehalis where he can work and visit all his favorite places thanks to public transportation provided by Twin Transit.
Jimmy also loves getting mail.
And when friend and local resident Susan Gonzalez (and friends) realized that Jimmy was checking his Chehalis Post Office mailbox up to three times a day, but rarely receiving any mail, Susan took to social media.
From the time I saw the first heartfelt post, I knew that the larger community would spring into action. And if you’ve seen the photos and videos of the hundreds of envelopes and bundles of packages — you know the community did not disappoint.
Now, as a columnist, I really wasn’t surprised by the community’s outpouring of love using the postal service. For the last several winters, I’ve requested that Chronicle readers send bulk packages of mylar blankets and other items to be distributed to area shelters. There are some readers who, even now in the summer months, continue sending blankets and supplies to The Chronicle via mail — year-round — without any prompting. That kind of generosity always amazes me.
But this outpouring of support and wider recognition was special in another way: I loved the idea that, with Jimmy’s videos and posts going “viral” locally, more people in the community would recognize him specifically and perhaps engage him personally in the community.
Seeing someone find human connection through letters amid the disruptions caused by pandemic concerns soothed a place somewhere deep in my heart.
I’ll be honest — I’ve seen Jimmy around in the community. I really didn’t know much about him other than having seen him a few times at events or around town. But now that I’ve seen these photos and videos, I feel like I could say “hello” to him on the street and ask him if he’s gotten any good mail lately.
This also made me wonder if there were more opportunities to connect and introduce other members of our community in similar ways. After all, Jimmy isn’t the only person in our community who would benefit from increased recognition and wider support from our local area. How could I (or you), like Susan, introduce someone to the wider community and help them find connection?
In Jimmy’s case, if you’d like to follow him and his mail adventures, there is a now a “MEET JIMMY” page on Facebook (facebook.com/jimmygetsmail) where you can find the original post, Jimmy’s mailing address, and the subsequent photos and videos of Jimmy receiving his mail at the post office and reading some of his cards and letters. There’s also a video of him calling his sister to tell her about his mail.
Also, if you believe that people with disabilities should be empowered to live their own lives independently specifically within our community here in Lewis County, please remember to #ChooseLocalFirst and support Lewis County Work Opportunities (based in the Port of Chehalis), Lewis County Special Olympics, and local public transportation provider Twin Transit. These organizations make so much possible for just Jimmy, but many members of our community. Supporting these organizations is another way to support Jimmy and also support other members of our community living with disabilities.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
