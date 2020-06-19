In talking with people about the concept of law enforcement reform, I often find I encounter people on what I consider a “reform spectrum.” There are those who believe that the profession of policing doesn’t need to change at all and there are those who believe that policing as a profession, as we know it, should essentially end.
Most often, I find that people I talk to are somewhere in the middle, understanding that there are at least some potential positive changes to be made. And most people are willing to have those conversations very respectfully, while still holding law enforcement in high regard.
In continuing to highlight positive changes that can be made in law enforcement, I want to bring to the forefront a conversation I had in real life with several people this week: We need to reevaluate the level of education required to become a law enforcement officer amid today’s expectations of policing.
Currently, in Lewis County (and generally statewide), to become a law enforcement officer, you can apply, test, and be hired as an officer at 21 years of age with a high school diploma or GED (among other minimum requirements). From there, you attend the “Basic Academy” at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. The Basic Academy is 720 hours of core curriculum and training — about 4.5 months.
According to the WSCJTC website, that education training includes basic knowledge and skills: Criminal law and procedures, traffic, cultural awareness, communication skills, firearms, crisis, patrol tactics, criminal investigation, defensive and control tactics, mock scenes, history of policing, blue Courage, perceptions and bias, communication, and cultural awareness.
Yes. They cram all of that into 4.5 months.
Now, let’s contrast that with other professional jobs. To become a barber? Minimum 1,000 hours of instruction in Washington state. In most cases, it takes two years to become a certified emergency medical technician (EMT). To become a registered nurse, you have to apply and get accepted into some of the most competitive academic programs in the country and still go to school for two years. Heck, to be a basic administrative or legal assistant for Lewis County, you’re generally required to have a two or four-year degree in addition to 2 or more years of formal experience to even apply for some positions.
This is on top of the fact that, here in Lewis County, Centralia College is home to one of the most prestigious two-year criminal justice degree programs in the state. In 2018, Centralia College’s online criminal justice program was rated as one of the top ten in the nation. Centralia College is currently home to one of the only programs in the state that awards credits to officers who have completed the Basic Law Enforcement Academy through WSCJTC.
Yes. Centralia College’s “crosswalk” program for current law enforcement officers will award you 45 credits towards a two-year degree in criminal justice (95 credits required total). That’s more than any other college in the state, per the WSCJTC website.
Now, none of what I’m saying here is meant to insinuate or imply that our law enforcement officers aren’t smart or intelligent — they very much are. In fact, many officers, at some point in their careers choose to pursue higher education as they climb ranks. That’s really common. They are absolutely up to the task.
But we can require it from the outset. Legislation could make that a reality.
Imagine how much more knowledge our law enforcement officers could be equipped with if we simply required of them the level of schooling that’s already required for many other professions and industries — a minimum two or four-year degree.
We have the tools to be the model for that right here in Lewis County. We only need make the decision and commitment.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.