Unpopular opinion: After all this ‘Rona stuff is over, can we keep virtual graduation options?
Every June, our family has to decide between attending three or four (or more) graduation ceremonies across the state. And, every year, somebody gets left out and just gets the check in the mail from us. It’s tough when you have a large extended family.
But this year — wow! We were actually able to watch nearly every graduation ceremony, even after the fact. Instead of sitting in a hot, stuffy gymnasium, fighting for seating, and trying to keep our kids under control, we got to sit at home on our patio and enjoy the ceremonies while the kids played outside.
I mean, think about it: Front row graduation ceremony seats are sometimes auctioned off at local scholarship events. That’s how much of a premium there is to get into these limited spaces sometimes.
Understandably, emotions were running high this year. No one was prepared for the changes we had to undergo where graduation celebrations are concerned, but gotta say: I hope next year, we still incorporate this year’s innovations into the (hopefully) old school traditions.
Lewis County Commissioner Bobby Jackson
If you follow along with my public posts on Facebook, you likely know that I’ve been engaged in an intense back-and-forth with Commissioner Jackson and the county over Commissioner Jackson’s refusal to follow basic COVID-19 PPE guidelines per Washington State Labor and Industries.
Basically, I’m curious how you can be paid $80,000 per year ($110,00 per year with benefits) to oversee a health department, but not follow your own health department’s basic workplace recommendations. On his own Facebook page and emails returned in public records requests, Commissioner Jackson refuses to wear a mask himself, stating a medical deferral in some cases, and yet also demands that mask “mandate language” be dropped from county directives, despite clear guidance from L&I and knowing the risk of workplace fines.
Beyond that, after I filed my original public records request into the matter, Commissioner Jackson also inadvertently waived attorney-client privilege where additional records are concerned because he discussed his privileged conversations with the county Prosecutor’s Office publicly on Facebook. Since that post, I have expanded my records request and am waiting on those additional documents.
Chehalis Mayor Pro-Tem
Chad Taylor
About six weeks back, I submitted a request to the City of Chehalis. I asked them if what appears to be an off-site advertising billboard in the front yard of Councilor Taylor’s business, The Silver Agency, meets the requirements to stand without a variance permit from the city.
The City of Chehalis has codes on the books that regulate what type of signage is permissible. On-site advertising is, generally speaking, fine. But once you put up a sign for a business that is not located directly on the premises, the sign becomes a different category.
This week, I pressed harder on a response from the city due the length of time it’s taken to get an answer: Does Councilor Taylor’s billboard, which does not have a permit, currently violate city code?
I’m not certain what’s holding up the answer, but it feels troubling going on six to seven weeks now waiting on a formal response.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
