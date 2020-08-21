How do you prepare when voting in an election?
Many people I know live and die by the traditional Voter’s Guide from the state Auditor’s Office. Others enjoy listening to their favorite voices and channels — their local newspaper, favorite civic organization, online commentary sources or podcasters. Even still, many prefer or would rather opt for in-person interviews, candidate forums and debates.
But what if I told you there was another public resource that everyone should be checking before they vote, but is often overlooked? Or, simply not known about.
Here’s where I introduce you — if you aren’t already familiar — to the state Public Disclosure Commission located online at pdc.wa.gov.
Basically, after public disclosure laws originally passed in the 1970s, candidates for elected office (in most cases) have to open up their campaign checkbook to the state Public Disclosure Commission. And, the public has a right to review it. Today, thanks to the internet, that info is at our fingertips.
For instance, here locally, if you wanted to see how much money each candidate for county commissioner had raised for their campaigns and how they had spent said funds thus far, you could log on to pdc.wa.gov, search for the candidate by name, and go to the “Contributions” or “Expenditures” tab on each candidate’s page.
So, what might one expect to see when looking at contributions or expenditures for a given candidate? Well, by way of contributions, generally speaking, you’ll see a list of every person or entity who has contributed more than $50 to a given campaign in a nice, organized list.
As far as expenditures, you’ll see any number of things: How much a candidate spent on campaign signs or T-shirts. How much they paid for political consulting or services. Even, in some cases, how much they spent on things like parade candy or event refreshments.
But, you’ll also notice other things, too. Like, for instance, patterns of names that are backing candidates (or causes). Or, in some cases, just interesting names of people and organizations.
Example: Did you know that, locally, a sitting commissioner’s husband has donated to the campaign of another commissioner candidate — and it’s not the sitting commissioner in that race? Now, let me be clear: There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. But, as a voter myself, it’s just interesting. I’m not going to give you details. Be an informed voter and go check it out for yourself.
In one Lewis County commissioner race, the opposing candidate has raised nearly $20,000 to the incumbent’s roughly $7,000. In the other county commissioner race, one candidate appears entirely self-funded while the other has a healthy list of contributors. Again, none of that is necessarily awesome or awful — that all depends on the lens of the voter ingesting the information.
Now, as I was reading campaign expenditures for another candidate and listing them aloud for my husband this past week, he highlighted a consideration that I, myself, had never thought of. As I listed campaign costs for one candidate — shirts, radio ads, postage — I read an expense for campaign candy. About $80.
My husband gasped: “What! How much on parade candy?”
Me, thinking he was aghast that someone would spend so much on mere candy, just sort of stared at him and stammered: “Well, I mean, it’s public record. They have to report it.”
He replied: “No, they only spent $80? You gotta spend at least $200 on parade candy.”
I laughed out loud. I had never considered alleged skimping on parade candy to be a voting consideration, but it reinforces my point: PDC data isn’t inherently good or bad — it’s all relative. But it’s something every voter should take a look at — at least once — before the general election in November.
•••
Brittany Voie is a columnist for The Chronicle. She lives south of Chehalis with her husband and two young sons. She welcomes correspondence from the community at voiedevelopment@comcast.net.
