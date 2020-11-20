Amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and new restrictions on business and social activity, there’s plenty to question and argue about. But there’s one thing that we can all heartily and unanimously agree on — this is a crucial time for all of us to support our local businesses.
As you shop for Christmas, as you take care of needs for your home and family, as you pursue those leisure activities that are available, I implore you to think first about how you can first find those goods in a local store.
If it’s locally owned by our friends and neighbors, that’s even better.
Need clothes? Try Bartell’s in downtown Chehalis or Sunbird Shopping Center.
Planning some home improvement? Try your locally owned hardware store. We’re blessed to still have one in nearly all of even our smallest towns. Many are linked to national brands with robust websites on which you can order online and pick up at your local store if it’s not something they are likely to carry.
We have a bounty of local bookstores that can order any book you’d like if they don’t have it in house.
We’re even blessed with a wonderful toy store, Let’s Play Something, in the Fairway Center between Centralia and Chehalis. It’ll awaken your inner child just stepping inside, and you’re guaranteed to find something fun. These dark, cold winter days are a perfect time to try out a new board game.
I corresponded this week with a few local boosters of our small local businesses, who join me in encouraging everyone during these tough times to intentionally support those local folks and firms who support us when times are good.
“Our businesses are prepared to offer a safe shopping experience,” said Annalee Tobey, executive director of the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team. Our local stores are open, they’ve taken safety precautions, and they’re still offering a fun hometown Christmas shopping experience with bright lights and decorations.
“It feels like there are so many things you can’t do this season, but you can still go downtown and feel the holidays in your local community,” Tobey said. “I’m holding onto that.”
She encourages people to call and check in with local stores. Some of them are having extended holiday open house hours. They are offering curbside service for customers who don’t feel comfortable coming into the store.
“This is what’s lovely and wonderful about shopping at your local business,” Tobey said. “These people will do what it takes to make you happy.”
Over in Centralia, the same holiday spirit reigns, with promotions to bring people to the bounty of diverse shops in the Hub City’s downtown core.
“We have all kinds of things going on downtown this year,” said Jan Nontell of the Centralia Downtown Association.
They’re getting geared up for “Shop Small Saturday” (a national day-after-Black-Friday effort to get people to shop locally for the holiday.)
They’re also introducing “Hub City Love for the Holidays,” running from the post-Thanksgiving weekend until Jan. 3.
“Every time you spend at least $10 in a downtown shop/restaurant/service you get a sticker. For every five stickers you get entered into the drawing for Downtown Dollars (yes, we are going to make it a thing) and you get HubCity Love swag (for as long as supplies last),” Nontell told me by email.
A final thought: consider buying local gift certificates, even (especially) if you’re not ready to use them yet. If you have a little money to spare (those of us who still have jobs and security), support your local restaurants and businesses. Come back in a year to use those gift certificates. They could use the money now.
If you’re a business owner or manager buying gifts for your employees, instead of getting them an Amazon or Visa gift card, considering buying a local gift certificate. That thoughtful gift will make your money go further in our hometowns.
This pandemic is a hard thing. There are political disagreements. But I’ll close with Tobey’s words as something upon which we can all agree:
“This is a season of giving and it’s more important than ever to keep your money local... These businesses are fighting and working hard to make it through, and they don’t plan on giving up, so you don’t give up either.”
Brian Mittge is grateful for our local businesses, especially during hard times. What’s your favorite local business? Let him know at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
