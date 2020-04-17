“Music — what a powerful instrument, what a mighty weapon!”
- Maria Augusta von Trapp
A few weeks ago, when it became clear that most of us would be spending a lot of time at home for the foreseeable future, I thought it was time for a challenge.
Many of us have hobbies we don’t quite spend as much time on as we’d like. Or we have basic abilities we’d like to hone, or new skills we’d like to learn. For me, that’s music.
And since so many of us are spending a lot of time now online or on social media, I thought it was high time to encourage my friends with musical inclinations to invest some of their free time in both practicing and going public — virtually — with their music.
I called it the #QuarantineSongChallenge. (And yes, I know we’re under a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. That’s not technically in a quarantine, unless you’re one of the 10,910 people in Washington with a positive confirmed COVID-19 test.)
I suggested that people pull out an instrument or just sing a song — even whistle it. Pick a tune you’ve always liked, or that your grandma used to sing, or that you wrote, or that you’ve always loved in church. Pluck the strings or tap the piano keys if you are at all able. Then share the video on your social media page or play it live on a video call with someone special.
“Fight the urge to say you’re not good enough,” I told friends when I issued them the challenge. “It doesn’t have to win any awards. You’re not competing with the folks on TV or the radio — you’re competing with silence and loneliness. I know your voice and talents are stronger than that.”
It’s been a blast to see the challenge accepted and to see it passed along. The challenge has been accepted as far away as Australia, and before I lost the thread Down Under, a friend of a friend of a friend said she planned to send it back to North America, challenging her sister in Canada.
Here in Lewis County, former Forest Service employee Steve Hoecker in Randle has written a few topical songs about COVID-19.
Here’s one, to the old folk song “Crawdad Hole”
“Whatcha gonna do when you shelter at home now, honey
What we gonna do when we shelter at home now, babe
What we gonna do when we shelter at home
Love everybody thru the telephone
Oh honey, babe of mine.
You get a roll, and I’ll get a roll, honey
(If we can find one)
You get a roll and I’ll get a roll, babe
You get a roll and I’ll get a roll
We’ll go down to the toilet hole
Oh honey, oh babe of mine.”
And Hoecker also wrote this, to the tune of “Wagon Wheel,” by Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show:
“I’m headed south to the land of the pine
I’m trapped in my house and I’m losing my mind
I’m staring at the walls and wishing I could see someone
I’m not going to the grocery in any amount of hours
It’s early in the morning but I’m having a whiskey sour
I ain’t gonna see nobody else tonight
So rock me mama like a wagon wheel,
Rock me mama any way you feel
I say hey, mama rock me...”
When Hoecker graciously gave me permission to use his lyrics, he also added these thoughts about the power of music during a difficult time.
“Songs to me are a snapshot of the human experience,” said Hoecker, who also is a prolific songwriter and performer with his East Lewis County band, The Stationary Stones. “They express the whole range of emotions of what it’s like to be human. Through songs we understand that we are not the only ones having these experiences, be it joy and beauty or loss and sorrow.”
I know that many people right now are experiencing incredibly hard times. New filings for unemployment rates are at the highest in history. The future is uncertain.
But no matter how high or low we are, or where these times take us, music can be a companion.
My family and I are reading “The Long Winter” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, her true story about her dirt-poor family enduring and barely surviving the worst, hardest winter ever recorded during the pioneer era in the Midwest.
When times were most troubled, when they were near starvation, Pa Ingalls would pull down his fiddle and play tunes — the darker the day, the merrier the music.
When he and other townsfolk had to work together to clear snow from the railroad tracks in (vain) hope of getting a train with supplies into their desperate frontier outpost, they’d sing in time to coordinate the work and pass the time.
What we’re enduring now is unprecedented — the worst global pandemic in a century, and an economic situation also unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
We need the wisdom and informed perspective of everyone. Not one of us has the full answer. We’ll need to be like a chorus in harmony, lending our support to those who are carrying the melody, and being prepared to lead the song when our time comes. We each have our own parts, but the more we listen and respect our fellow singers, the more powerful the song.
I challenge you to pick up your instrument and make music while locked at home.
And more than that, I challenge us all to stay strong and play your part proudly in the wide-ranging, sometimes wild, occasionally discordant, but always unmatched music of America.
We’ll get through this together.
Brian Mittge makes music in the hills south of Chehalis. What song would you want to hear? Drop him a line at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
