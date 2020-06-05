As America wept, raged, pleaded for justice and burned over the past two weeks, here in Lewis County we saw a few beautiful examples of what could be.
On Sunday in George Washington Park about 40 to 50 people of different races held signs to protest the death of George Floyd. He was the unarmed black man in Minneapolis accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, who was suffocated to death by a police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
A black woman named Elise Charles held a sign reading “Black Lives Matter,” and I asked how she would explain what it means to the people of Lewis County, some of whom find those words divisive.
Charles, a 32-year-old paraeducator, said she had a hard time putting it into words.
“In 2020, we shouldn’t have to be out here protesting for our lives,” she said, noting that she worries for her 11-year-old son. He is almost the same age as Tamir Rice, who was shot and killed by police in 2014 in Cleveland while holding a toy gun.
“I don’t know how to protect him from police brutality,” she said about her son, wiping a tear from her eye. “It’s very hard to talk about.”
Speaking of police, Centralia PD showed up about an hour later, bringing stickers for the children of the protesters. They also gave out boxes of quesadillas to the protesters, many of whom were holding signs calling for tough reforms of police systems nationally to eliminate systemic inequalities that can literally mean life or death for blacks who are often unequally targeted — either by police or by suspicious people calling 911.
While protests were resulting in violence in so many places, it was inspiring to see police and protesters coming together in Centralia, smiling together for photos as a small sign of the unity that our nation desperately needs.
We have so many great police officers in Lewis County and America. I think we also need to face the fact that they are part of a system that often unjustly protects the few bad apples. There are too many cases where violence is used against black people in cases where I would never worry about it happening to me or my family in a similar situation.
In a few cases it is caught on cellphone, but in countless others there is just one more injustice that stings and wounds without healing.
That fact was what brought out Michael Lewis, 38, a white diesel mechanic from Chehalis who held a sign quoting Proverbs 21:15: “When justice is done it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”
“I see a lot of people being treated the way I wouldn’t be treated,” he said. “I had to stand up and say something; stand up and be counted... We’re all worthy of dignity and respect.”
Which brings us to Monday, where a quickly organized and barely advertised event of cross-racial solidarity in support of our black brothers and sisters brought out more than 300 people.
It was a remarkable event. The feeling of urgent common cause and resolve was elevated by the rampant rumors that there would be rioting and looting in town. The rumors never came to pass, but everyone there felt they were taking a small but real risk by showing up.
Like Lewis County as a whole, most of the crowd was white. There were a number of black people there and a few Hispanic folks.
The event was a simple protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. A former police officer spoke, saying that what happened in Minneapolis to Floyd was wrong.
The most powerful moment came as the entire crowd kneeled for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that the Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck, suffocating him to death.
The crowd knelt in silence and held up their fists in a sign of solidarity.
White and black, young and old, conservative and liberal — this was a time where folks were simply Americans together, standing up (or in this case, kneeling) for one of our own who was killed unjustly.
There was one sour note in this symphony of unity.
A white guy in a white pickup truck drove by twice, shouting out “white power.” A few people shouted back at him, but the former police officer near the front of the crowd urged everyone to ignore him and focus on the work at hand.
I have been thinking about that moment this week.
“White power” at its heart is an evil, idiotic expression. But it also calls to mind a truth — that for nearly all of this nation’s history, white people (especially men and those of affluence) have held nearly all the power. That has begun to change toward a more equal footing, but we haven’t reached a place of true equality of opportunity.
Those structural issues are big and will continue to take hard, ongoing work to change.
But there is one way that whites do have the power to immediately change our society for the better, and that is when we exercise our power to listen and learn.
Social media has become more divisive than it’s worth these days, but friends recently shared pieces that I found very useful to read.
One is from a black man named Shola Richards, who describes how he has never taken a solo walk through his upper-class neighborhood, despite having lived there for four years. However, twice a day he walks with his fluffy white dog and one or both of his young daughters. He is their father, but his girls are the ones protecting him.
“Without them by my side, almost instantly, I morph into a threat in the eyes of some white folks,” Richards writes. “Instead of being a loving dad to two little girls, unfortunately, all that some people can see is a 6’2” athletically-built black man... It’s equal parts exhausting and depressing to feel like I can’t walk around outside alone, for fear of being targeted.”
And another post by an affluent married white woman, Erica Shubin, who is mother of three white children and two black children (presumably adopted).
She describes the first time she let her two black children go out into their neighborhood alone to look for yard work to make money after a neighbor congratulated their work ethic. Within a half hour of them coming back home, a cop was at the door. There had been reports of “suspicious behavior by older teens.” This woman’s black children were 11 and 9 years old! Observers saw black children as threats and criminals. Their calls to 911 led to an innocent walk being classified as a robbery in progress. Police had begun to ring the neighborhood.
“For the first time I felt a tinge of what black mothers must feel when their children are wrongly accused and targeted,” Shubin said.
There’s much to be said on this topic. We had slavery in this country for well over 200 years, and repression of our black fellow citizens for another century through both brutal treatment and unjust laws. That long legacy continues to poison our society. We know about the civil rights movement of the 1960s, but do you know about the Tulsa Race Massacre? Do you know how redlining helped create the poverty that so many black neighborhoods still experience?
And much closer to home, it was only when researching the life of Centralia founder George Washington in recent years that I truly understood how racism literally shaped our own landscape.
The homestead act that gave so many poor white settlers their start out West was for whites only, by law. The benevolent, hardworking black pioneer George Washington could only homestead the area that is now Centralia because his white foster parents let him use their names. The Pacific Northwest was, by law, whites only for years.
That unfair legacy still shapes us.
Our nation’s past continues to affect our black fellow citizens today.
We have not completed the long walk to freedom and justice when our black fellow citizens reasonably feel afraid for their lives in ways that white people do not.
This is a time to listen.
We should address violence if and when it occurs, but let’s not be distracted by the looters and antifa anarchists (most of them white) who take advantage of the situation for their own agendas. The legitimate grievances of the protests must be addressed if our nation is to move forward. America’s “original sin” of slavery and racial segregation is a wound that is still oozing and raw. It will not heal unless we expose it to the light and stand together with those who are still not experiencing equal treatment under the law.
This isn’t about white guilt, or dividing people by race. This is about unity and standing together. This is about us all walking together toward the better America I saw at the protests in Centralia and Chehalis this week.
•••
Brian Mittge and his family live south of Chehalis. Contact him at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.