A headline in The Seattle Times’ Pacific Northwest Magazine this week caught my eye: “Washington is named for a president who owned slaves. Should it be?”
The story, by Ron Judd, notes that our state’s namesake was many things — a scrappy military leader, a precedent-setting president, the “foundingest of the Founding Fathers” — and a slaveholder.
The article notes the chilling lengths he took to pursue and catch the people he enslaved who escaped to freedom, and how he transported slaves between Virginia and Philadelphia every six months to skirt the capital city’s anti-slavery provisions. It reports that Washington arranged in his will to free about 100 of his slaves upon his death, but asks us to imagine the kind of inspiring, perhaps history-changing example it would have been if he had freed them while he was alive.
As I read the story, two ideas kept coming to mind.
The first is that slavery, especially the multi-generational race-based slavery that our country developed, cut a deeply destructive gash on our country’s body and soul. Even 150 years later, that wound is still infected. No one alive today participated in that system, but its destructive legacy still affects so many of us. The work to overcome the generational damage of slavery, segregation and racial prejudice still isn’t over.
The second is that our Founding Fathers (and Founding Mothers, like the wise Abigail Adams), were all flawed people who set those original colonies on a course that could improve itself and even begin gradually healing that wound.
We’re not finished with that work yet. The protests and demonstrations this summer for police accountability and fair, color-blind justice still point to the need to continue working together to make this a more perfect union.
When some of our people are hurting, then we all still have work to do.
Tossing out George Washington’s legacy won’t fix our nation’s current problems, but it would deprive us of some of the tools we need to solve them.
If you’ve never read Washington’s Farewell Address, delivered as he prepared to leave the presidency in 1796, you should. You’ll find the sentences a bit long and flowery by today’s standards, but the exhortations in it are as bold, simple and mighty as the marble Washington Monument in the nation’s capital.
He implores the people of America to stick together, to avoid splitting into factions, to fight the urge to break apart by geography or political party. He warned that enemies both internal and from foreign powers would try (“often covertly and insidiously”) to weaken our dedication to unity as one people.
“... it is of infinite moment that you should properly estimate the immense value of your national union to your collective and individual happiness,” Washington wrote, “that you should cherish a cordial, habitual, and immovable attachment to it; accustoming yourselves to think and speak of it as of the palladium of your political safety and prosperity... and indignantly frowning upon the first dawning of every attempt to alienate any portion of our country from the rest...”
Washington’s words are crucial for us to hear in 2020, as so much in this election season divides us.
Our first president led us at a crucial time, helping us create a Constitution that enabled those who came after him to eventually overcome the brutal injustice of slavery. The “all men are created equal” spirit of American independence wasn’t true in that era of slavery, but it inspires us to continue pushing to overcome the racial injustice that persists even to this day.
Clearly, Washington’s inability or unwillingness to lead us toward ending slavery in his lifetime must be noted. We must also remember that he single-handedly left us a legacy of leadership that has helped guide our nation — especially its presidents — toward a model of self-sacrifice that even the most selfish presidents must at least acknowledge.
His decision to voluntarily give up his command of the American army in 1783 stunned the world. Artist John Trumbull, an aide-de-camp to Washington, who later painted a famous picture of the scene, wrote to his brother at the time, ‘‘Tis a Conduct so novel, so inconceivable to People, who, far from giving up powers they possess, are willing to convulse the Empire to acquire more.”
And when, a dozen years later, Washington refused to run again for a third term as president, that voluntary relinquishment of power was again unique in the world, setting a template for all presidents to follow.
In this election season, with division and suspicion ringing loudly around us, we would be wise to turn back to the leadership of our first president, remembering that what unites us can and must always be stronger than what tempts us to to pull ourselves apart.
Brian Mittge just finished reading Washington’s Farewell Address with his son at their home outside Chehalis. Drop him a line at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
