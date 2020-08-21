Mount Adams rises like a jewel from the forests and old lava flows to the southeast of Randle, and last week it was my temporary home during a memorable camping and riding trip with one of Lewis County’s great horsewomen — my mother, Margo Mittge.
And while a trip into the wilderness is generally a solitary experience, I was struck on this trip by just how many connections we found with the “strangers” we encountered in the woods.
On the very first day, after we set up at Keenes Horse Camp, we headed a few minutes down the bumpy road to Horseshoe Lake. It’s a gorgeous vista with a small campground. We unloaded our kayaks at the boat launch and I headed to the nearest campsite to ask where I could find day parking.
Within a few moments the campers and I realized that we knew each other — I spoke with Cydnie Huston and her husband Josh, both of Rochester. Cydnie’s mother, Tami Ames Riley, told us delightful stories about her family’s long association with the campground and lake.
In fact, her grandfather, who lived in Randle, worked on the Civilian Conservation Corps crew in the 1930s that built a berm which turned a forest pond into the much larger and grander Horseshoe Lake.
Her family has been coming to Horseshoe Lake to camp ever since — nearly a century of high country legacy. During the years they’ve learned to make friends with the locals — they bring along unsalted, unshelled peanuts to share with the little squirrels nearby. The little furballs have become so friendly that they will take the nuts right out of their hands.
The next day my mom and my kids took a great horse ride up to waterfalls on Killen Creek. As we hit the Pacific Crest Trail on the way there, my mom was telling her grandchildren about the “through hikers” who take the entire trail as they race the seasons from the Mexican border up to Canada.
“Some of them should be arriving soon,” she said.
From the shade of a nearby tree we heard an unobserved hiker said, “Yes, we are.”
He was actually doing a subset of the trail north from the Columbia River, and was perched at the trail intersection waiting for his son to meet up with him to chat and bring some supplies.
We encountered them again an hour or so later at the base of the waterfall, where my kids were enjoying lunch and catching frogs in the creek.
The man, Rick, was from Lakewood. When we said we were from Chehalis he said, “Small world.” He had recently been golfing and met up with a man who coached golf at W.F. West and his dad who coached at Centralia College. Then when Rick was hiking earlier this summer near Packwood Lake, he saw that same man, hiking with his high school-age son.
That’s indeed a small world story, but I made it even smaller when I said that I knew exactly who he was talking about — in fact, they are dear friends of our family. Matt Klovdal, his father Dave, and son Ethan.
The social ties continued when we got back to camp, as sites began filling up with my mom’s longtime friends and riding companions.
Some of my earliest memories are at Keenes Horse Camp, and the folks we saw last week had been riding with my mom even further back than that.
We stayed up late our last night in camp swapping stories with Gary Wright, a former U.S. Forest Service employee in Randle who lives in Cinebar. He and my mom talked about trails they’ve loved, memorable rides they attempted and survived (Gary’s trademark phrase when they encounter an obstacle on the trail is, after careful assessment, “It’s doable.”)
They talked about their mutual friend, Harry Cody, the former head of the Cowlitz Valley Ranger District, who sadly died in a boating accident in 2002. They talked about the namesake horse camp that Cody had envisioned, and which now bears his name.
That ranger is gone, but not forgotten. His legacy lives on in the social ties and love for the mountains that fill the woods of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, where friendships bloom like the purple lupine and the red paintbrush blooms rising from the meadows.
It’s a small world, but a grand one.
•••
Brian Mittge is thankful for the horse-riding legacy, passed on from his grandpa and mom, and which lives on in his children. Drop him a line about your favorite high-country memory at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.