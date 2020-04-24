“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Abraham Lincoln, First Inaugural Address, 1861
There is hope.
We are flattening the curve. Deaths from this virus are real and significant, but in most places they are not overwhelming. As of Friday, Lewis County had 25 confirmed cases, with three deaths, in the three months since COVID-19 arrived in our state. We mourn those we have lost. But those are numbers that — if we can hold at that level or better — will not be catastrophic.
Our economy and so many of our households have taken a huge hit, but there is also determination and solidarity to work through this pandemic and come out together, alive, thriving and working to rebuild.
Our health care providers and scientists are making good use of the time we’ve bought them to stock up on crucial supplies, to better understand the strange quirks of this novel virus and to research the best treatments, including the race toward a vaccine.
We have seen so many acts of neighborliness, of thoughtful kindness, of individuals putting the needs of others first.
I just read a letter from a 70-something farmer in Kansas whose wife has only one lung. He had five virus-filtering N95 masks left over from his farming days. He just sent one of them to New York City to help medical personnel.
In Pennsylvania, 43 factory workers locked themselves in their facility for 28 days, working nonstop to make key raw materials for medical equipment.
All of us have our own chance to help. Even during this enforced, unanticipated time at home, we all have a chance to reflect and educate ourselves with responsible news sources. We can build up reserves of compassion and faith to prepare for a stronger public life as we re-emerge.
But while there is hope, there is also fear and anger.
Familiar voices continue to divide us along predictable fault lines. Old pits of despair pull us downward. Many of us see a lack of political leadership. Or we see newly imposed rules as going in the wrong direction or too far.
With so many unknowns and fears, conspiracy theories flourish like mushrooms in a dark, damp place of decay.
We are living in a swirl of gray uncertainty that we don’t know how to resolve — places where our deeply held convictions collide with an unprecedented situation.
We come down on different sides, based on our sincere political philosophies and our real-life experiences.
And that’s OK. It’s where we are: A free people, willingly staying home to protect the vulnerable.
In our household, we raise our children to live in terms of mind-body-spirit. We act to strengthen and improve all three parts of ourselves, whether it’s books for the mind, exercise for the body or prayerful study of scripture for the spirit.
Perhaps all of us could think of our shared public life in the same way.
The mind could be our civic responsibilities: the things we know we should do, the obligations we have to our fellow men and women to keep our country going.
The body is the Constitution: the rights and freedoms enshrined in our founding federal and state charters.
The spirit is our faith: whether a belief in a higher power or just timeless philosophy, faith is different in every person, but usually embodies universally recognized ideals of charity and goodness.
Each of us naturally tends to emphasize one, but we understand that all three are crucial.
What if, during this time, we followed principles, not people? Instead of ranting about this governor or this president, what if we went deep and long in our civic mind, body and spirit — approaching our fellow citizens with thoughtful respect?
It’s been fascinating to see that many people who strongly support social distancing to protect the vulnerable (despite the economic costs) are those on the left, who at the same time support abortion and the right for the elderly or sick to end their lives through euthanasia.
And many of those on the right, who are strongly pro-life when it comes to those same hot-button issues, are also the ones calling for an end to the shutdowns, even if a return to “normal life” means that thousands more will die of this virus.
It’s funny how many of us can be flexible with our convictions even as we’re quick to condemn others for inconsistencies in theirs.
The truth is, we’re all trying to figure this out, and all of us have valid points of concern. But while we have the right to our own opinions, we can’t make up our own facts.
The falsehoods I see flying on social media are incredibly corrosive and destructive. Those of us who follow the Bible should remember what it says about bearing false witness. We are called to live in the light of truth. Stop sharing lies and slander.
This is a time for us all to be humble about what we don’t know, and rigorous about informing ourselves. Let’s all re-read the federal and state Constitution, spend more time with books and less with social media, steel ourselves against internet rumors, and re-engage with our faith.
Let’s listen to one another, taking seriously our constitutional rights, our civic duties, and the call of conscience.
There is hope, if we stick together. We can get through this time of gray by using our faith to navigate through the camps of unyielding black-and-white on either side. To avoid having our hope sucked away — or worse yet, sucking away the hope of others — we need to be discerning as we endure together.
Each side has valid points, but to hear them and not get lost when any side goes too far, we need to be guided by the light of faith, hope and love — but the greatest of these is love.
•••
Brian Mittge thanks his wife, Sarah, for her valuable contributions to this column. Send your thoughts to brianmittge@hotmail.com.
