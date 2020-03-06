“As I have grown older, I believe sincerely that helping someone rewards the helper... If I can get my readers to do something for someone else, they will like themselves much better.”
- Gordon Aadland, Centralia sage and former Chronicle columnist, 2009
I celebrated the new year in this column by urging all of us to give more of ourselves to others and to our community in 2020. I called it an antidote to the division and animosity that is plaguing our land. I soon received an email from a Centralia woman who had decided to literally give to others by financially supporting civic groups in Centralia, and she wanted to use this column to help spread the word.
I checked back in with her recently, and she was excited about five local projects to which she had already given $500 each — and she wants to let people know that she still has five more grants of $500 to give to other deserving Centralia people or projects.
Physical limitations keep her from being able to participate in these kinds of projects herself, but connecting with the recipients of her grants has given her great vicarious enjoyment.
“My heart is just melting all over while I’m reading these,” she said. “My life is jumping for joy.”
The donor has chosen to remain anonymous, but did tell me that she was pleased to receive an email addressing her as “Centralia patron.”
She’s giving the money away through an organization she created called “God’s Money Foundation.”
Why that name?
She said her inspiration comes from 2 Corinthians 9:12, which reads, “This service that you perform is not only supplying the needs of the Lord’s people but is also overflowing in many expressions of thanks to God.”
The projects she’s chosen to fund are:
1. A community theater project, the Playtime Theater Company, which asked for money to acquire the script and costumes to perform “Anne of Green Gables.”
2. The Harvesting Hope Farm Program community garden at the Salvation Army in Centralia, where at-risk youth can come to work, learn and grow produce (6,000 pounds last year) to help feed their neighbors.
3. A “Little Free Library” program with curated books in sections such as arts & crafts, maps and self-help. The libraries will be located in strategic areas where they can reach people who might not walk into a full library.
4. Support for the Centralia Downtown Festivals Association to continue its upkeep of Centralia’s “Central Park,” a small but delightful public space formed from a reclaimed downtown alley.
5. Helping the Mobile Meal Ministry lunch program at Gather Atrium in Centralia, which is an outgrowth of a longtime outreach by two Chehalis congregations: St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Timothy Episcopal Church.
Learn more about these projects by searching God’s Money Foundation on Facebook. To apply for one of her five remaining grants, send her information about the project at godsmoneyfoundation@gmail.com.
After discussing all the joy she feels for helping support these projects, she told me a little more about the name of her foundation.
“I felt this is my calling,” she said. “My parents and I did not deny ourselves anything, but we’re minimalists. Our tastes were pretty simple. I knew I’d have a pot of money someday, but I knew it wasn’t my money. It was God’s money. I followed the leading of the spirit.”
That’s a good guide, indeed.
In this time of isolation and mistrust, I wish you all success in finding ways to connect. Service, support and involvement in community projects you find worthwhile is a great place to start.
Brian Mittge was a Chronicle journalist for a dozen years. His column runs each Saturday. Contact him at brianmittge@hotmail.com.
