Like many Americans, I watched our president accept his nomination to lead the Republican campaign for re-election to the presidency of our nation. I’m sure you will not be surprised when I admit that I turned to other TV channels occasionally during his oration. He is said to have talked — or should I have said read from — the two teleprompters for nearly an hour. I don’t know why, but it just seemed longer to me.
And don’t the White House and its surrounding grounds belong to the people of our nation, all of us? Or I’m sure they did the last time I thought about it. I’m not familiar enough with legal political matters to know if any law was broken, but here’s the way I look at this situation. Those areas do not belong to any political entity in power at the time. Maybe it’s written down somewhere within the dark archives of our country or maybe it’s just been a mutually accepted, but unwritten, policy?
FDR used to deliver his “Fireside Chats” from his desk but they weren’t campaign speeches. To use public property for blatantly political and/or personal gain is against all publicly accepted protocol and shouldn’t it be a crime? Couldn’t they have used one of his golf courses instead? And the overwhelmingly long wall of cramped flags on exhibit behind the podium seemed to be in the category of overkill, an example of the “I’m more American than you are” symptom.
With all the people in the audience closer to each other than the recommended 6-foot separation and — and with not a mask in sight — it leads me to believe that those in charge feel that they’re above any and all restrictions that you and I must heed. And, finally, his usual Mussolini poses seemed toned down as was his delivery in reading from both teleprompters. Maybe someone advised him to look “presidential” not “dictatorial.”
Switching to other topics, I was reminded that the subject of last week’s column was not the only local person to receive this country’s Congressional Medal of Honor. Thomas James Kinsman — a graduate of Onalaska High School — also achieved that honor for his performance in Vietnam. You can expect this column to exhibit more details shortly.
And to lighten the remainder of this column, I’m going to include my new kitten — Sam — this time to illustrate a point. After a day or so of getting acquainted, I took him outside, walked a few paces down the grass path between flower beds and set him down. He immediately hopped like a bunny, taking three or four leaps before he reached the paved driveway. And, then, wouldn’t come back to me. Subsequent efforts resulted in the same response. One day, while I was using a grass shear to emphasize the path between flower beds, he traveled via those dirt beds — coming only to the edge to keep me company but never touching the grass.
That meandering grass strip along the side of our mobile home brushes against the foundation in places and, if he wanted to follow me all of the way around the house, he’d have to walk on that dreaded grass. Slowly he put one paw on it and then tentatively added another. and has been enjoying a run around the place ever since. Why was he afraid of the grass? It dawned on me that he had never seen it — or stepped on it — in those cages where he spent the first weeks of his life. Don’t we — as human beings — act much the same? As an example, aren’t many of us afraid to take flying lessons even though it’s been said that a smaller percent of the population dies flying small aircraft than by driving? But — like Sam — once you’ve experienced it, you can’t stop us. At least that’s the way I feel.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
