Having faced machine gun fire and a mortar attack in defense of people I would never meet, I will leave it to others to comment on our current and past troubles in law enforcement. My own memory has, instead, escaped 40 years back in time to when I sat down in the Centralia mayor’s chair in 1980. As I’ve mentioned in previous columns, I was also commissioner of both the police and fire departments, so let’s start there.
The fire department had, not too long before, moved into their new quarters, which many might now consider “the old quarters.” The old fire hall was then taken over by the police department. Windows now fill the spaces that were once huge doorways, left open for fire trucks to exit as quickly as possible. The firemen had lived on the second floor and, when the alarm sounded, slid down an actual brass pole to the lower level. That pole was still intact in 1980 and I have the memory of sliding down it myself, whether it actually happened or not.
The police force was half the size it is today and there were usually only two police cars in operation at any time. Each ran 24 hours a day and the only thing that changed at the end of a shift was the driver. Bill Rickard was then the commissioner of public works and he somehow got wind that the Washington State Patrol was about to sell a large lot of their older squad cars. It was his suggestion to buy enough of them to outfit each patrol officer with his own vehicle. It had never been done before in Centralia. Well, we did it and I don’t think there was a single one that wasn’t improved in some way or other by the officer himself, using his own money.
The police station itself was also kept open 24 hours a day back then and many times it served as a refuge for someone fleeing from an unsavory situation. A sergeant sat behind a desk but, unlike earlier days, he at least no longer had to operate the radio as well. By this time each law enforcement agency had its own dispatch center and its own radio frequency, (which made contact between them difficult at times).
Police lockers took over the former sleeping area for the firemen but there was another feature of that second floor that most people even in those days didn’t realize existed: an auditorium with an estimated 100 or more seats. I was told that it had been where the city commissioners held their meetings until it could no longer be ignored that handicapped citizens couldn’t make it up the long staircase.
One other feature of that floor, outside of using it for storage, was that it had a small office where people went to pay their fines. It was run by two lovely young ladies who became long-time friends of mine and, not infrequently, there would be some loud protests and unsavory language thrown at them. As a backup, I dug into my pocket to buy a buzzer, a switch and a long hunk of wire and installed it all so that they could signal the office on the lower level if the situation called for it. I confess it didn’t always work but, when it did, it beat screaming for help.
When the commission meetings had been moved downstairs, there was one thing wrong with the meeting room that hadn’t been considered: there was no access to it from the street! That created an interesting condition upon which I shall elaborate in a future column. It might just be worth the wait.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
