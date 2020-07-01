The headline on this column indicates that here is another story I feel the need to tell. It concerns my feminine companion, the Siamese feline, Zelda. We know from experience that cats never really become our companion, they allow us to become theirs, and they have many quirks which change from time to time. Since early last winter Zelda has taken up sleeping outside all night on a 2-by-4 railing on our porch. She’d sit there until she saw me walk past a living room window before she jumped down and waited for me to open the door. There’s a pet opening in the door which she could use 24 hours a day, but routine is routine in a cat’s mind.
It’s been over a week now since what you’re reading occurred. But as I’m writing this, it happened yesterday. Zelda wasn’t waiting yesterday morning on the railing.
I finished dressing and went outside to find her curled up in the middle of a grass path that separates undulating flower beds. I picked her up — without a protest from her — carried her inside and held her on my lap for a good while before she jumped down and scooted outside. Evidence shows it was to answer a call from nature. What I noticed was that she didn’t put any weight down on her right rear leg. I called Cascade West Veterinary and listened to a long line of necessary instructions brought on by the virus before I put the phone down, grabbed the pet carrier and hoped I could pound on the door long enough to get their attention and explain what happened.
A pleasant lady waiting outside for her own pet made a call and, after a short wait, I was ushered inside with Zelda. She was taken to another room for examination and when the veterinarian returned it was with the information that Zelda’s leg was broken in at least two places. There was no indication that she had been hit by a car nor that she had been attacked by a larger animal. Then came the question about what could be done. The answer was “not much,” the difficult situation of multiple fractures and the healing ability of her 17-plus year age were taken into consideration.
That’s when my eyes started filling up and my voice took on a new quality. All right, dammit, I’ll admit it. I was crying, and the feeling is coming back stronger as I’m writing this and I don’t have to hold anything back sitting here by myself. I requested that I be allowed to hold her while the initial shot put her to sleep, before the lethal second shot was administered. After that was done, I brought her home and buried her next to one of her favorite spots — a pile of rocks with a garbage can lid upside down at the top. Her favorite drinking place after a rain.
So what happens next? Do I find a replacement and, if I do, would it be another cat or a dog? Back when I was still agile enough to walk dogs at the animal shelter, I discovered that — strangely enough— I liked pit bulls more than anything else because each one I worked with was eager to please. If you wanted them to be mean they became mean but if you wanted them to be loving that’s what you got.
I’m sure there will be readers who’ll tell me that they have the ideal companion for me but please, don’t offer it. As many of you pet owners have discovered for yourself, I’ll need time to think about and remember a longtime 17-year-old companion.
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
