If you have a young cat staying at your house I think I’m safe in saying there are times when you might want to pick him (or her) up and throw the bundle out the nearest window. Thankfully, by not acting, the feeling is more than compensated by the times you want to pick him (or her) up and hug him (or her) for the rest of your life.
One morning (six days before our recent election), Sam was busy knocking shoes off the shoe rack in my closet when I heard a different sound. I don’t know where it had been hiding but what hit the floor was a 60 year old collection of political cartoons by Walt Kelly condensed into a beat up paperback collection of humor about a presidential election.
If you remember who Walt Kelly and his cartoon character “Pogo” were, I think I’m safe in assuming you’ve been collecting Social Security payments for a while. So for the benefit of those who are asking “Pogo who?” I’ll explain that Pogo was a possum who lived in the Okefenokee Swamp — along with a cast of characters of various breeds of animals.
The book unearthed by Sam is devoted to politics in general and a presidential election in particular. A small beetle named “Fremont” is running for President and the only thing he can say on any occasion is “Jes’ fine.”
In the first page a character says, “He keep goin’ like that he gone be presidential timber.” Oh, how I wish Sam had unearthed that book a week or two earlier! Pogo ran for 27 years, 1948–1975. After Kelly passed away, the last two years of the strip were drawn by other artists but it wasn’t the same without his wit guiding it and the series ended.
Back in those days there were two cartoonists who specialized in political jibes: Kelly and Al Capp, whose strip, “Li’l Abner”, ran for 43 years — 1934 to 1977. Abner lived in Dogpatch, USA and was chased for most of those years by the voluptuous Daisy Mae. Capp created one national pastime, “Sadie Hawkins Day.”
Sadie was the homeliest gal in Dogpatch and was still unmarried at the age of 35! Her father lined up all the eligible single men, told them to run and said the one she caught had to marry her. The idea caught on and by 1939 over 200 colleges were involved with copies of the event. The climax, though, was a date at the next dance and not matrimony. After the column ended, or maybe it had something to do with the ERA, the interest faded and I doubt that few — if any — colleges celebrate the event these days.
Getting back to “Pogo,” I noticed one other thing in that book Sam uncovered; one of the characters in the strip was a tiger who bears a remarkable resemblance to “Hobbs,” a later comic strip character, written and drawn by Bill Watterson. “Calvin and Hobbs” ran in newspapers for 10 years and ended in 1985 with a short statement to newspaper editors and fans that he felt he had achieved all he could in the medium. He’s still living at the age of 62.
I’m glad that, a few years ago, I told my wife that all I wanted for Christmas was the three-volume set of every Calvin & Hobbs strip printed! He has refused to allow any other commercialization of his creations, so I’m also glad we found bootlegged Calvin & Hobbs T-shirts being sold at the SWW Fair a few years ago.
I hope, by now, we have our election results and you can still laugh.
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
