Will that bottom drawer of my filing cabinet ever get empty? I can answer “no” to that question because there is a lot of stuff there that will never get used. One item, for instance, is a “Doonesbury” Strip I cut out of the Sunday funnies a couple of years ago. It’s about our National debt and how the greatest increases have occurred under Republican presidents. You know, they’re the ones who call Democrats the “Tax and Spend” party. I wish Democrats would start calling Republicans the “Borrow and Spend Boys.” Our national debt increases exponentially by the minute and, by now, it seems that the only way it will ever be reduced is by forfeit, and where would that leave us as a nation? I’ll have my usual report on the current figures in my usual first column of 2021. You may be shocked at the increase during the present administration, whose leader promised to present a balanced budget to Congress and eliminate the national debt in seven years.
Contrast that with the good ol’ days under Democratic President Bill Clinton. When he came into office facing a large deficit, he signed into law the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1993, which attacked the deficit by raising taxes — crazy idea! Beginning with the 1998 budget year, during his second term, the federal government ran a yearly budget surplus through fiscal year 2001. During the Clinton administration there was an official surplus of $419 billion during fiscal years 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2001. This is all according to the scholarly writings of Wikipedia.
On a lighter side, I almost wish I had been born later than I was so that I could have become more acquainted and fluent with software. I recently saw a page and a half worth of ads in the Seattle Times Want Ads section that had 155 requests for IT/Software Developers. But I wonder if, given the stress of the tech world, I might have become richer but I’m not sure if I would have made it through as many birthdays as I have.
A final ramble — I received a note from a reader who asked if I knew how Ham Hill (and, of course, Ham Hill Road) got its name? I gave him a definite answer — I definitely hadn’t the faintest idea, but I was curious myself because, in the writings about the Armistice Day event in Centralia, three Wobblies — Loren Roberts, Burt Bland and Ole Hanson — are said to have fired at the marchers from Seminary Hill.
Having walked through the Seminary Hill Natural Area an uncounted number of times, it’s evident there’s no way the shooters could have seen through buildings from up there. So part of the answer to the gentleman’s question is that the name of the area from where the shooting was done was renamed Ham Hill sometime between then and now.
And I have no idea in the world who Mr. and Mrs. Ham were. It’s probable that the name was spelled Hamm back then anyway, don’t you think? By the way, as you may know, it’s imperative that, when you come down that hill, you keep your eye on the road. But once, when my son Matthew was driving, we spotted an area where there is still an unfettered sight line from there to the area where the bullets landed.
In closing, you know you’re piling on the years if, when you wanted to make a new slingshot, you first had to find an old discarded inner tube.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
