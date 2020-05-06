My usual route when dropping off recyclable items at the Centralia Transfer Station is to travel from Main Street to Mellen Street and then on Long Road through the area that was once considered the perfect spot for a Fred Meyer store, along with many other smaller enterprises.
I was surprised recently to notice a half dozen large new signs along the road, offering land for sale on that property that was to be known as Centralia Station. It’s probably still called that but the glamor seems to have been drastically reduced.
These parcels had been purchased at a price that included the dwelling and will now be sold as bare ground. The signs state that the land is now zoned for “Retail, Hotel, Auto Sales & Industrial use.” Putting such businesses there would be great if there was any wide and easy access. It’s pretty obvious that such access will be a long way down the road (no pun intended) before any of you will witness it. I certainly don’t expect to see it in my allotted time on the planet.
One time when I came home from recycling, I started looking for fodder for another column.
I came across a clipping I’d saved from the December 22, 2018 issue of this newspaper which broke the news that the Fred Meyer development wasn’t going to happen. Along with the story, there was a sketch of how the proposed project would have looked.
As near as I could tell from the small size of the picture, there were some great looking buildings stationed at the end of a tree-shaded parking lot with only about five parked cars taking up space and maybe four well-dressed people walking towards the buildings. It was a pretty and bucolic picture but I think we all know that any parking lot big enough to serve a business the size of a Fred Meyer store would only resemble the ones in front of Walmart and Home Depot.
I may be wrong, but from the way I look at things, those “For Sale” signs are going to look quite weather-beaten before any development of that area will take place. Additionally, as things stand now, the funds used to recover from our current situation with the COVID-19 epidemic will take years to replace, adding to the delay of any new construction. As they say, “best laid plans of mice and men...”!
Still I think we, probably, could use another outlet for our grocery shopping. It has been getting more difficult to find an empty parking space at Centralia’s Safeway, for instance, and that situation hasn’t really eased in spite of our current fight against this virus.
Another COVID connection — Russia claims that it has a far lower percentage of cases based on their population and that it’s mainly due to the fact that they acted quickly to close their borders with China while the rest of the world — including the USA — had their heads in the sand. But, then, that’s according to Russian information.
And a final connection to the virus for now. It’s usually difficult to find anything positive about disasters, but I can’t be the only person to think that with so much of our population confined to their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus, whoever has a business selling baby cribs and strollers might just do a pretty good business around Christmas time this year.
And I see I still have space left to say that you’re an old timer if you can’t remember the last time you heard anyone say “two bits” instead of “a quarter.”
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
