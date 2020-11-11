Maybe it resulted from watching so much vitriolic discourse on TV lately, but something made me think the other night about a simple act that changed my life. It happened over 40 years ago — probably 1978 in the old theater on the Centralia College campus. It was at the annual performance of “The Messiah” sung by a large choir, something that hasn’t been done in later years. Wait, no, it couldn’t have been the theater because the audience was seated in movable chairs on a level surface, so it was probably the gym.
What happened was this: the audience was assembling and I noticed an older lady standing by herself, moving a cane around as if she was trying to find a vacant seat for herself. It was obvious she was sightless but nobody around her was making an effort to help her find a seat. I left my chair and walked up to her and told her to hold my arm and I’d lead her to a seat. She recognized my voice from the years I had spent on KELA and was affluent in her thanks.
Now, jump ahead to the next year when I was a candidate for Mayor of Centralia. This same grateful woman called me on the telephone and said that, even though she couldn’t see, she would be canvasing her entire neighborhood, urging them to vote for me. As I’ve reminded you over the years, I won that election by only four votes. End of story, except that, like with so many people I used to know, I can’t remember her name. I can only remember that she lived on Ward Street, a one-block street just north of the Sixth Street overpass. But the whole purpose of mentioning the incident at all was to remind us that there may be times when not more than 50 seconds can change the rest of our lives, and a little courtesy never hurts in our world.
So, where would I be today if I hadn’t seen someone who needed the smallest bit of help? For one, I sure wouldn’t have been writing this column for over 12 years. I probably wouldn’t have weathered as many birthdays and certainly wouldn’t have the same friends.
So, I repeat, it doesn’t hurt anyone to act like a fellow human being, something that too many of our current candidates either forgot or ignored in both our national and local elections.
To emphasize that a little more, there was a song called “Little Things Mean a Lot” on Your Hit Parade back in 1939, a time of peace and quiet between The Great Depression and WWII. It was sung by a young lady named Kitty Kallen, and stayed for nine weeks on both “Your Hit Parade” and “Billboard.” It could even be worthwhile to google that song title for the lyrics.
To digress, briefly, she sang with Harry James, Tommy Dorsey, Jimmy Dorsey, Woody Herman, Les Brown, Jack Teagarden and others during her career and she passed away just four years ago at the age of 95.
Copyright laws might be enforced if I tried to list all of the verses in the aforementioned “Little Things Mean a Lot” but here’s a sampling: “Give me your hand when I’ve lost the way, give me your shoulder to cry on. Whether the day is bright or gray, give me your heart to rely on. Send me the warmth of a secret smile to show me you haven’t forgot. For always and ever, now and forever, little things mean a lot.”
Something to keep in mind in the months ahead?
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
