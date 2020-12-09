The annual edition of things that gripe the heck out of me is now in session. Of course, drivers who wait until they’ve begun to make a left turn before they turn on their left turn signal still sits at the top of my list. However, I must confess that I am sometimes guilty of just the opposite. When driving west on Harrison Street in Centralia, just after crossing the bridge over the Skookumchuck River, the roadway becomes a two-lane street. I’m very cautious, considerate and faithful about using my turn signal before I edge into the right lane. And, yes, I’m the guy you sometimes see in the small, old pickup truck with the right turn signal still blinking until I actually turn right onto Johnson Road!
Second annual gripe are the garage or yard sale signs with the addresses in small print at the bottom! It should be in the biggest print possible if the purpose is to attract a person who, while driving only 25 miles per hour, or even less, can read. Oh well, the yard sale season is over for this year.
Along with that pet peeve are homeowners who don’t display their addresses. In the days when I traveled as Lewis County’s “Marryin’ Sam” (and you qualify as an Old Timer if you remember who he was), the majority of the ceremonies were on private property and I wish I had charged mileage — or a “finders fee” — on many of them. Actually, locations outside of city limits were usually easier to find than those that are inside because rural addresses are “usually” plainly marked on their mail boxes. But, even then, I remember missing more than one fee over the years because I just couldn’t find the place where the matrimony was to be held. I’m well aware that fire engines and ambulances are equipped with modern devices that lead them to the spot but I’ll never forget the time when such a device tried to lead my wife and me down a street that didn’t exist.
I think it was in New Jersey, the state where, for a time, I wondered why they had the same type of concrete barriers that we did along some of their roads and highways. Duh. It might have had something to do with the fact that they’ve been called “Jersey Barriers” since they were invented.
Here’s a question I can’t imagine ever being answered, “Why doesn’t the shortest day of the year fall on January 1, instead of a day in December? One answer might be because the winter equinox, or shortest day of any year, can be four different days, Dec. 20, 21, 22 or 23 depending on the rate our earth spins as compared with the rest of the universe.
I put that problem in the same cubbyhole as another question I’ve asked before, namely “why do we start both noon and midnight at the beginning of the 12th hour on our clocks?” Shouldn’t the beginnings be at the first second of the number one? And why do we call the first two numbers after the number 10 “eleven” and “twelve?” The only answer has to fall under the category of ignorance of our forefathers somewhere along the line. No, the real answer is, and it’s the same one that’s been used since Adam and Eve were kicked out of their garden, “That’s the way it’s always been done!”
Don’t forget to email me at the address below your entries to the contest that started in last week’s column by finishing the sentence, “You know you’re getting older when...”
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.