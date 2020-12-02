If you happened to read last week’s column, you know that two people each sent me a copy of “Sketchbook” by artist Bill Cumming. I’d intended to begin my winter’s reading with that particular book, but couldn’t find it. One of the gifts was from a longtime friend of the author, John Braseth. And the other copy was offered by David Hartz who, with his wife Beverly, owns and runs The Book ‘n’ Brush in Chehalis.
I didn’t need two books, unless I misplace one again, so I talked with David and he agreed to offer his copy of the book as a prize for the person who sends us what we would judge to be the best entry that finishes the sentence: “You know you’re getting older when...”
Both of us intend to spend the rest of our days here in Lewis County, so we might be tempted to lean towards entries that have a local connection. However I assure you that, as the judges in this contest, we are both level-headed, sincere, kind and, dare I say, good looking elderly gentlemen who will probably not be swayed by any entries containing flattery.
1. The rules are simple: finish the sentence “You know you’re getting older when…” and send it to me at the email address at the bottom of this column. If you have no email, you could mail it addressed to me at The Chronicle 321 N. Pearl St., Centralia and I’m sure they will pass it along.
Be sure to include your name and where or how you may be reached. It would be nice if a winner is declared before Christmas, so let me say that the contest starts immediately and we must receive your entries (more than one is permitted) by Saturday, December 18. As an additional enticement to entering — if there are more entries than we can handle, David has said he’ll add more prizes. He’s a great example of why we should shop locally and support local businesses, especially through these crazy times.
Finally, what happens to the rest of the entries? Well, if your entry happens to appear with your name in a forthcoming column, I hope you will not be displeased. And there’s one more twist to all of this. Before I wrote the original column that started all this, I had mentioned in a phone call with my daughter in Georgia that I was looking all over the house for that book. Are you ahead of me already? Yep, in another phone call just before Thanksgiving, she started laughing. Actually, we both did when she told me that she had found and purchased a copy of the book there on the East Coast! The odds of getting together for Christmas are heavily against us but, if we were able to celebrate together, I’d be willing to bet that a certain present with my name on it would be under the tree. With all of this activity, the title may soon appear on the best seller’s list.
Now for an abrupt change. I find that I don’t understand why our current president, while still denying that Biden won the presidency, has suddenly become calm and complacent about it. Does he know something we don’t know? Last Friday, he was quoted as making the statement “I think there will be a lot of things happening between now and January 20th.” Did he “let the cat out of the bag?” Let’s hope he isn’t imagining something like a coup by our nation’s military forces. While very “unlikely,” don’t laugh too hard. Most people in Germany laughed at a guy named Shicklegruber until he changed his name to Hitler.
Ending this on a happier level, TV’s closed captioning recently changed the name of Snohomish County to Gnomish County. I wonder if Lewis County might on some future occasion wind up as Loose County?
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
