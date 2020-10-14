I have a suggestion for a change in Centralia that is bound to meet with objection because, after all, “that’s the way it’s always been done.” I’m going to put forward my request for name changes on those small bodies of water alongside Interstate 5. Currently we have Plummer Lake, Hayes Lake and — although I don’t think it’s been officially named — Borst Lake (At least it doesn’t have a name in the County’s map by my desk). We call them all “lakes,” although that might be termed “delusions of grandeur” on our part.
They’re not lakes, they’re ponds, and I think it would actually be a step up if we started to call them that. Besides, the term “pond” has a ring of elegance to it in my book. Don’t you think that the play — and later movie — ”On Golden Pond” would have lost some of its class if it had been named “On Golden Lake?” And would Henry David Thoreau have had such success through the years if he had done the writing in his cabin on the shores of Walden Lake instead of Walden Pond?
I think of a lake as a place to go swimming or fishing while I think of a pond as a place of relaxation and contemplation. I’ll be realistic about the possibility of such a change actually occurring but one of these days I might just attend a city council meeting and make a formal presentation.
In a related observation, I think that much of the property around Hayes Lake should be utilized and not surrounded by expensive looking fencing. Correct me, but it’s my impression that the fencing was primarily installed to keep “undesirable” people from occupying the land there. My definition of that term is people who leave trash around them because they have no receptacle available to accept and hide that trash.
But fencing off that area is also denying all citizens the use of it. Call me a dreamer, but I have a mental picture of volunteer work parties, hacking down the brush, eliminating hidden areas and clearing spaces for picnics or just places of quiet contemplation. OK, so that last use is impractical given the proximity to the noises of I-5 but, nonetheless, there is a serenity about resting underneath trees by the water...even if you have to do it with ear plugs.
There’s already a lot of open space behind that fencing as well. A few years ago, I was part of a small group of dreamers trying to establish “Pea Patch” garden plots similar to the ones in Seattle that always have a long waiting list of potential gardeners. Our city was gracious in letting us start such an effort in the vicinity of the compost area at the south end of Hamilton Avenue. But that lasted only one season when deer began nibbling everything green down to dirt level. I’ve mentioned before that the fencing already surrounding much of the area behind Goodwill could discourage such activity — if there were any deer around. Another benefit of using that particular area to resurrect the gardening project is that houses once occupied that piece of ground, so water is already piped to it.
I think one of the main reasons Pea Patch gardening is so popular up in Seattle is that a very large section of the population live in high rise apartments and many of them long for personal contact with even a small portion of nature, a condition that doesn’t yet afflict our citizens. The emphasis is on “yet.”
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.