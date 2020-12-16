One of the hardest things in this world to define is humor. Everyone has their own perspective on what’s funny so I’m not going to dissect humor. Comedian Steve Allen (remember him?) often tried to do that and the results were as boring as they were needless.
Humor lasts when it’s relevant to human experience. Now, I’m going to mention some other comedians and you may have to ask your parents to explain who they were.
First, one of the most respected old time radio comedians was Fred Allen. He was loved by the intellectuals of his day because his humor was biting and topical. And “topical” may be why hardly anybody remembers a single joke he told — it was forgotten the next day.
On the other hand, a show that was considered too lowbrow, “The Phil Harris-Alice Faye Show” may have been considered “lowbrow” humor at the time but it would still be funny and fresh today because it was based on human nature. I’ve mentioned before that Phil Harris was the actor who portrayed the band leader on the Jack Benny program and was the hippest of hip before hip became hip.
Speaking of Jack Benny, he personified an ingredient that is essential to humor — timing. He could, and did, turn a pause into a memorable moment. Ask your grandparents to give you some examples. Another fascinating thing about his humor is that he seldom delivered a punchline in jokes — he set them up with his timing. He delivered his lines as a “straight man” but, all the while, was really the comedian.
Historically, in vaudeville, the so-called “straight man” was considered more important than the comic because he was responsible for the timing and he nearly always drew down a bigger salary! Remember “Abbot and Costello? Costello was the comic but he was bitter throughout their career together because Abbot was always paid more than he was. Listen closely to a recording (if you can find one) of their legendary routine of “Who’s on First?” and you’ll see why.
I think the longest and loudest laugh on TV was an incident on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and it’s difficult to explain in a family newspaper. A guest one night was a person of Italian descent, Ed Ames, who — for some unknown reason — was portraying a Native American on TV. A demonstration of throwing a tomahawk ended with the weapon fully attached to a sensitive place on the life-size male target.
The laughter lasted a long time but, as it was dying down, Johnny interjected an observation in a quiet manner and at that instant provoked what I’m sure was the longest laugh ever to be recorded on TV. If you want more information about that contact me at the email address below.
Well, if you’ve gotten this far, you’ve read an entire column about humor and may not have laughed once. Hopefully, maybe a slight smile? It’s obvious that we could all use a laugh or two right now as we ready for our unique — I hope! — Christmas.
On a concluding note, the contest as to who wins the prize of the book, “Sketchbook”, will close as of midnight this Saturday, Dec. 19. Just finish the sentence “You know you’re getting older when...” and either email it to me at bookmaven321@comcast.net or mail it to The Chronicle at 321 N. Pearl St.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
