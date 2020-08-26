Not too long ago I was speaking with one of Centralia’s old firefighters whom I’ll simply call Al. I won’t say how old, except that he was a firefighter back when I had the title (among others) of Fire Commissioner in Centralia. He was telling me about driving to Tacoma the slower, but more pleasant way, through Tenino, Rainier, Yelm, McKenna, Roy, Spanaway and Parkland and how, when he got to Roy, he noticed a sign alongside the road saying that the town had been the home for a former citizen, Victor Leonard Kandle, a soldier who had been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Al was wondering why Centralia didn’t have such a sign on the highway for one of its own citizens, Dexter J. Kerstetter, who earned that same honor as a result of outstanding actions during the fight to reclaim the Philippines from Japan in 1945? I didn’t have an answer. All I knew was that I couldn’t remember such a proposal being made to the city commission or later to the city council in the years I sat in those seats.
He grew up in a home on Central Boulevard, in the Logan District. One reference says he was a creamery worker before being drafted at the age of 26 — old enough to be called “Pops” by younger soldiers. He was assigned to duty as a cook’s helper and after over two years service had only reached the rank of PFC when he requested a transfer to combat duty. This was as American forces were on Luzon, trying to retake the Philippines from the Japanese.
Here is the wording of the Medal of Honor citation. Note — some language sounds demeaning today, but remember, the Japanese were not our friends back then.
“He was with his unit in a dawn attack against hill positions approachable only along a narrow ridge paralleled on each side by steep cliffs which were heavily defended by enemy mortars, machine guns, and rifles in well-camouflaged spider holes and tunnels leading to caves. When the leading element was halted by intense fire that inflicted 5 casualties, Pfc. Kerstetter passed through the American line well in advance of his men. Placing himself well in advance of his men he grimly worked his way up the narrow steep hogback, meeting the brunt of the enemy action. With well-aimed shots and rifle-grenade fire he forced the Japs to take cover. He left the trail and moving down a cliff that offered only precarious footholds, dropped among 4 Japs at the entrance to a cave, fired his rifle from his hip and killed them all. Climbing back to the trail, he advanced against heavy enemy machine gun, rifle, and mortar fire to silence a heavy machine gun by killing its crew of 4 with rifle fire and grenades. He expended his remaining ammunition and grenades on a group of approximately 20 Japs, scattering them, and returned to his squad for more ammunition and first aid for his hand, which had been blistered by the heat from his rifle. Resupplied, he guided a fresh platoon into a position from which a concerted attack could be launched, killing 3 hostile soldiers on the way. In all, he dispatched 16 Japs that day. The hill was taken and held against the enemy’s counterattacks, which continued for 3 days. Pfc. Kerstetter’s dauntless and gallant heroism was largely responsible for the capture of this key enemy position, and his fearless attack in the face of great odds was an inspiration to his comrades in their dangerous task.”
But my purpose here isn’t to tell of his bravery but to wonder why there’s no prominent display in the city, and/or at the approach to the city, giving honor to Dexter Kerstetter. Al has told me that it has been discussed in recent times but that there hasn’t been the public support needed to push things along. I feel that’s because not enough citizens even know about him.
True, his gallantry in combat took place before the majority of local citizens were even born, but that hasn’t stopped honoring others cast into statues, be they founders of our city or the paragons of instruction at Centralia College.
Dexter — I’ll call him by his first name now — returned to Centralia after the war, leaving the army with the rank of sergeant. He moved north, married more than once, and had a career in a Puget Sound Shipyard. A son, Marlin, still lives in Olympia. I’ve had a few short phone conversations with him and I once asked him whatever became of the medal bestowed upon his father by President Truman? His answer led me to believe that there were other members of the family with “problems” and that it probably was pawned!
On July 13, 1972, he and two stepsons were in his 14-foot aluminum boat off Misery Point on Hood Canal when an unusually strong wind overturned the boat. He was able to rescue the two boys but he disappeared in the water and efforts to recover his body were unsuccessful. A monument in his honor exists in the Tahoma National Cemetery in the city of Kent.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
