It’s funny how life is: you can debate some things for hours — even days — and then there come moments when you can make a decision immediately, with no hesitation and no regrets. It happened to me last Friday.
I’m sure you can understand that after my cat Zelda had to be put to sleep, I debated whether or not I wanted a cat or a dog as a replacement or if I wanted any replacement at all for a long time. I dropped by the Lewis County Animal Shelter not knowing that, given the current health situation, they requested an appointment for any visit. They made an exception and let me spend some time with the cats but they had no dogs at the time. I didn’t feel drawn to any of the kitties.
During summertime, in the “old days” before pandemics, my Friday mornings were usually taken up by attending yard or garage sales. The only thing that jumped out at me and said ”Buy me!” last Friday was a small very old metal hip flask. I already had one — unused, I wish to state — but I didn’t have two. Once home, the thought of going up to the animal shelter again pulled me to the phone to ask for an appointment. One was available in just 45 minutes, did I want it? I did and went through the room where the cats are generally kept, but none of them stirred any interest in my mind.
Ah, but there was another room with some kittens that had just been cleared for adoption but hadn’t been moved yet. They were nice cats but, again, none sparked my interest until I approached the last cage. There, a 9-week-old black kitten — whose mother was a stray cared for by an animal shelter volunteer — rubbed against the finger that I poked through the mesh in the door. There was no mental debate. Without hesitation, the only thing I could say was “That’s the one I want!” I’d like to believe that many of us have had just such a moment of “love at first sight” in our lives, but mine waited until I was 92 and came in the form of a totally black kitten with gray eyes.
I can’t tell you why, but from the start I found myself calling him “Sam,” probably after a man who lived over 100 years ago and played a big part in my own life for nearly 50 years. Once inside my home Sam inspected every room, showed that he was already familiar with the purpose of a litter box and — after I eased myself into my “lift chair,” crawled into my lap. Both of us fell asleep for about an hour.
The next morning, he curled up in my lap again and “zonked out.” But in his sleep he made two — almost silent — cries, as if he was calling his mother. I can’t take her place, but it’s going to be a successful relationship. Sunday mornings, though, may be a challenge from now on. As soon as I sat back in my chair after having gone to buy the Sunday Seattle Times the action began. He insisted on staying between me and the paper and chewing the corners of the pages whenever my shuffling them took them past his reach. But his real challenge is snagging and biting the tassel hanging from my reading light switch. Oh, well, at least I can say the tassel of my graduation cap from Centralia College, class of ‘69 is serving a purpose.
I haven’t figured out yet how to prepare for his first adventure with the great outdoors. Small kitties and leashes don’t seem to go together. So, if you see me scrambling around, looking into bushes, you’ll know the reason! I’ll try to remember my mask.
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
