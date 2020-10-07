First of all, the value of Band-Aids on Wall Street must have risen during the past few weeks that I’ve spent attempting to adjust my feline companion Sam’s attitude toward reasonable behavior. At first I tried to convince him that windows over kitchen tables are not the only way to view the world. The delicate curtains that the previous owner and occupant of our residence left behind for us to enjoy evidently impeded his vision — to the extent that only shreds of them are left hanging from the curtain rod. I see no logic in considering replacement at this time.
He has also objected to my reticence in allowing his tendency to shred the pages on which these columns are preserved. I find it difficult to believe that the ink is as tasty as he apparently believes as I watch him chase random pieces around the living room before chewing — and I assume, swallowing — the remnants.
How can this be the same creature who shares a pillow with me and begins purring when he thinks it’s high time for me to wake up and fix breakfast (which, in his case, consists of my opening one of those small cans of cat food, dividing the contents into thirds, using one portion and tucking what’s left into the refrigerator for the remaining meals of the day). On the other hand, with one single exception, there have been daily periods of what I would call manic behavior that account for the aforementioned Band-Aids.
When I first spotted him in his small cage at the animal shelter I was told that his mother was a pregnant “stray” when she arrived, which means that there’s no way of knowing what behavior he might have inherited from his unknown father. None of the above should be misconstrued to think I wouldn’t fight to the end — or senility, whichever comes first — to keep his presence and companionship.
Changing topics — having once been the owner of a three-unit apartment building, I can’t help but feel sympathetic toward owners of apartments or other rental properties who are making payments for that investment who are now being told that they cannot evict anyone for non-payment of rent. Instead of a win-win situation we seem to have a lose-lose one for both parties. Realistically a property owner will likely never receive the full amount owed, and I know the feeling when a tenant leaves (usually in the middle of the night) leaving a debt behind. And on the other side, in most cases, few out-of-work renters, who finally manage to be hired again, will be able to repay the entire amount of their accumulated debt, a situation which will hang over their lives forever.
Changing the topic, again, here’s a question I’ve seriously asked before but still wait for an answer. At what point — and for what reason — did our country’s two major political parties switch places? The Republican Party, led by Abraham Lincoln, passed the Emancipation Proclamation which triggered the southern secession, the Civil War and hatred for Republicans by the south. Now we see proud Rebels waving Confederate flags while they salute a Republican president! The political parties have switched. What happened? What was the guiding force behind the switch?
Could it have been the Civil Rights bill passed under the presidency of a man from Texas, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, a Democrat? Wouldn’t that be ironic, and what would Ol’ Abe think?
•••
Bill Moeller is a former entertainer, mayor, bookstore owner, city council member, paratrooper and pilot living in Centralia. He can be reached at bookmaven321@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.